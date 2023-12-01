Travellers heading to France have been warned over a new ban set to come in place across the country's beaches.

France will ban smoking at all beaches, public parks, forests, and other public spaces. The ban is a result of the effort by French President Emmanuel Macron to make the "first tobacco-free generation" by 2032. The new rule is expected to be enforced by the start of next year.

There are currently more than 7,000 tobacco-free areas in France, which have been selected by local authorities across the country. The new measures will also see single-use disposable e-cigarettes banned in the Western European country.

The proposal for the new ban was announced by Aurelien Rousseau, the French Health Minister in a statement earlier this week.

"Beaches, parks, around schools -– lots of places had started these experiments and now, it's true, we're heading to a general rule to show our determination. From now on, no-smoking areas will be the norm," Rousseau said.

Exact details of the ban are yet to be revealed but it is understood that people breaching the ban will face fines, as part of France's national anti-tobacco campaign.

France is one of the most popular tourist destinations across the globe. It is home to the majestic Alps, wineries, famous sights and beautiful coastlines, attracting over 50 million tourists every year. France is especially favourable to travellers from the UK as both countries are well connected by air, rail and road.

Earlier this year, Spain also banned smoking across several coastal parts of the country. The police are believed to be doing a crackdown on a tally of 28 beaches across the country including Barcelona and the Balearic islands. In these beaches, both residents and tourists are now banned from smoking.

The fine for this rule's transgressors varies between municipalities but could be as high as £1,725 (€2,000).

The mainland city of Barcelona already introduced a ban on smoking on all of its 10 beaches since last summer. Those who break the rules could receive a €30 fine. The Catalan capital was the first large city in Spain to ban smoking on all its beaches.

Spain's smoke-free zones are a part of the country's plan to improve people's health and reduce the huge problem of cigarette butts being left on the sand. It is also intended to protect the environment and ensure the right of citizens to enjoy a clean, unpolluted space that is free of smoke.