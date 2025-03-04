American traveller Dylan O'Byrne may be hit with a £394 ($500) fine after US Customs officers flagged a prohibited item in his bag—a banana.

O'Byrne, who had spent three weeks travelling through Southeast Asia, picked up the fruit at an airport lounge in Germany during a layover on his way home to New York. Thinking nothing of it, he placed the banana in his bag as a snack for the flight.

However, upon arrival at JFK Airport, customs officers questioned him about whether he had anything to declare. Confident he was carrying nothing out of the ordinary, O'Byrne answered 'no'—but moments later, a sniffer dog alerted officials to his bag.

When his belongings were searched, the banana was immediately spotted. An officer informed him that he had violated strict US regulations on bringing agricultural products into the country. His passport was scanned, and he was told: 'There will be a penalty with that.'

While O'Byrne has not yet been officially fined, he later looked up the consequences of his mistake and was shocked to learn that he could be banned from Global Entry and fined $500 (£394). He now awaits official confirmation of the penalty.

Why Was the Banana Flagged as a Prohibited Item?

The US has strict customs regulations designed to protect its agriculture from foreign pests and diseases. According to US Customs and Border Protection, certain fruits, vegetables, and animal products are prohibited without specific permits.

'Prohibited agricultural items can harbour plant pests and foreign animal diseases that could seriously damage America's crops, livestock, and the environment—and a large sector of our country's economy,' border officials warn.

Even if a traveller unknowingly carries a prohibited item, failure to declare it can result in penalties, including fines of up to $1,000 (£787) for first-time offenders.

Are There Similar Restrictions in the UK?

The UK also regulates what food items can be brought into the country. Travellers should check the official government website before packing any agricultural products.

Unlike the US, the UK does allow certain fruits and vegetables to be brought in for personal consumption without a phytosanitary certificate—a document confirming that the item is free from pests or diseases. Permitted items include:

Pineapple

Kiwi

Coconut

Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit)

Kumquat

Persimmon

Durian

Curry leaves

Banana and plantain

Mango

Dates

Passion fruit

Guava

Packaged salads or frozen plant material

Peeled and processed nuts or nut butters

Certain grains, such as rice

If an item is not on this list, travellers may need a permitor risk confiscation or fines.

A Costly Mistake – But Should It Be?

Reflecting on his ordeal, O'Byrne remains uncertain whether he will officially receive the fine but hopes authorities will consider the difference between an honest mistake and an intentional violation.

'If any lawmakers or authorities happen to see this, I would hope they take into account the distinction between an honest mistake and an intentional attempt to circumvent border regulations,' he told Newsweek.

'The laws that protect our borders are crucial, but so is applying them with fairness and discretion. Laws meant to protect our nation should focus on real threats, not travellers who make a minor, unintentional error after 40 hours in transit.'

While O'Byrne awaits official word on whether he will be fined, his experience serves as a reminder that even the most innocent-looking items can land travellers in serious trouble. The lesson? Always check customs regulations before flying—and never forget about a banana in your bag!