British tourists planning to visit Europe next summer will need to secure a £6 "visa waiver" as part of the European Union's updated travel regulations, which come into effect in June 2025. The new requirement is part of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), a system designed to enhance security measures for non-EU travellers entering the Schengen Area.

The Introduction of ETIAS and EES: What British Travellers Need to Know

The European Commission's Migration and Home Affairs department recently confirmed that the ETIAS, initially scheduled to launch last year, will now be mandatory from June 2025. The ETIAS is an automated IT system aimed at identifying potential security, migration, or health risks posed by visa-exempt travellers before they enter the Schengen States. For most travellers, the system is expected to simplify and expedite border crossings.

To obtain the ETIAS, British citizens will be required to pay a fee of seven euros (approximately £6). Once issued, the visa waiver will be valid for three years or until the traveller's passport expires, whichever comes first. This new requirement applies to non-EU citizens from 60 countries, including the United Kingdom, who currently enjoy visa-free travel within the EU.

What British Travellers Can Expect

British citizens aged 18 to 70 will be eligible to use the visa waiver for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. However, upon entering Europe, they will be required to provide biometric data, such as fingerprints and a photograph, similar to the process used when travelling to the United States.

This biometric data collection is part of the Entry/Exit System (EES), which is set to be implemented on November 10, 2025. The EES will work in tandem with the ETIAS, further enhancing security while introducing additional procedural steps for travellers.

Upon arrival in Europe, all travellers will need to scan their passports at self-service kiosks. However, those who do not hold an EU passport will also be required to provide biometric data, including fingerprints and a photograph, at designated entry and exit points. This information will be stored and verified during future visits to the Schengen Area.

Increased Security Measures and Processing Times

The introduction of the ETIAS and EES is expected to lengthen the time required for security checks by approximately two to three minutes per passenger. Currently, experts estimate that the average processing time per passenger is around 45 seconds. The additional time is primarily due to the collection and verification of biometric data.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson explained the significance of the EES: "With the EES, we will know exactly who enters the Schengen area with a foreign passport. We will know if people stay too long, countering irregular migration. And the Entry/Exit System will make it harder for criminals, terrorists or Russian spies to use fake passports thanks to biometric identification, photos, and fingerprints."

Johansson further stated that the EES will enable precise identification of individuals entering the Schengen Area with foreign passports, help monitor overstays, and address irregular migration. Additionally, the system is designed to make it more challenging for criminals and other illicit actors to use counterfeit passports.

Preparing for the ETIAS Requirement

The agreement to implement the EES system was established a decade ago when the United Kingdom was still a member of the European Union. However, the ETIAS and EES requirements will now be part of the post-Brexit landscape for British travellers.

Rob Burgess, founder of the frequent flyer website Head for Points, expressed concerns about the lack of publicity surrounding the ETIAS and the potential for confusion among travellers. He noted that many British tourists may be unaware of the need to apply for the visa waiver before their trip to Europe.

Moreover, the requirement to provide biometric data during the first visit to Europe after activating the ETIAS could pose significant logistical challenges for travellers. As the June 2025 implementation date approaches, it will be crucial for British travellers to stay informed and prepared to comply with these new requirements to avoid any disruptions to their European travel plans.