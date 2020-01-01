Travis Scott talks about his family and his love for his daughter, Stormi, and for Kylie Jenner, months after he split from the beauty mogul in October.

The "Look Mom I Can Fly" star broke his silence on his breakup from the Kylie Cosmetics founder in the cover story for XXL magazine. In it, he hinted that they split because it was hard to maintain their relationship while being in the public eye.

"The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering. I never let any of that shit affect my mental, but it's a pain in the a--," Scott wrote.

Despite the split, the rapper revealed that he still loves Jenner. He wrote about how she helped him pick out their daughter's name.

"Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will," Scott continued.

However, elsewhere in his story, he clarified that it is not a struggle to have a relationship with someone famous. He acknowledged that "life in general always comes with hardships" and the important part is knowing how to deal with them.

Scott and Jenner broke up in October, and they have since agreed to co-parent their daughter Stormi. They have also remained close friends following their split. Sources claimed that the rapper still loves to hang out with "The Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star at her house, where they make good memories with their daughter.

The 27-year-old musician confirmed this in his essay for the magazine. He said that he loves "being at the crib" and spending time with his family. Scott visits Jenner's home because he loves to hang out with "Stormster" and watch her grow. He called his daughter "one of the best human beings" he knows and his "best friend" who "makes life a little bit easier."

The "Highest in the Room" rapper recently joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Christmas and even spent time with his ex and Stormi for Thanksgiving. He has not missed Stormi's important milestones, including her first birthday, and is expected to be there when she turns two.