Venezuelans who fled to the United States have been sending humorous, meme‑filled letters to former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, now held in a federal prison in New York City.

Photos of the mail began circulating after an X account posted images of an envelope addressed to Maduro at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a federal facility that houses pre‑trial detainees.

JUST IN: Venezuelans who fled to America are sending Maduro prison mail, trolling their former dictator with memes. pic.twitter.com/vEfHRqGowR — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 9, 2026

Inside were printed memes and messages from Venezuelans now living in the US. One image showed a letter with a laughing cat meme and captions like 'The Venezuelans wish you a happy New Year'.

Supporters of the Venezuelan opposition said this was a way to use humour to express anger and disdain towards the man who ruled Venezuela for years of economic collapse, accusations of corruption, and alleged human rights abuses.

Is it Legal to Send Troll Mails to Prisoners?

Prison mail like this is not illegal in the US as long as it does not contain threats or incite violence. Detainees can receive letters from the public, and supporters often use correspondence to send political messages, cards, or drawings.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in Caracas in a bold US operation and flown to New York to face federal charges, including narco‑terrorism and drug trafficking. At a Manhattan federal court arraignment, both pleaded not guilty, and a judge ordered that Maduro remain in custody pending further proceedings.

The fact that letters are addressed to him in prison shows that Maduro is now treated like any other federal detainee in the US justice system, where inmates may receive mail under standard regulations.

Recipients in US federal prisons generally do get to read incoming mail, although it is subject to screening first. Mail is opened and inspected by prison staff to ensure it doesn't contain contraband, threats, or instructions for illegal activity.

Once cleared, the inmate receives the physical or printed letter in their cell. This means that Maduro likely sees the memes sent by Venezuelans, although staff may monitor reactions and report anything deemed a security concern.

Why Some Venezuelans Support the Action

For many Venezuelans, particularly those who fled the country over political repression, Maduro's detention represents a form of accountability that they say was long overdue. Opposition figures praised his capture. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado described the moment as 'the hour of freedom', expressing that his removal could help restore order and democracy.

An X user described the letters as 'hate mail' sent by Venezuelans in the US, aimed at taunting and celebrating Maduro's imprisonment. Besides Venezuelans, even US citizens can send letters to federal detainees using standard postal mail. All correspondence must include the recipient's full legal name and registration number so staff can correctly route it. Incoming mail is screened for contraband and security risks by facility staff, but political content, satire and harmless humour are generally allowed if they don't threaten or incite violence.

Maduro's Upcoming Court Hearing

Maduro and his wife already appeared in a federal court in Manhattan on 5 January 2026, where both pleaded not guilty to multiple US charges. Maduro told the judge he had been 'kidnapped' and characterised himself as a 'prisoner of war' while denying the allegations.

The case against Maduro stems from a longstanding indictment first filed in 2020, accusing him of overseeing widespread narcotics trafficking involving multiple international criminal networks. Prosecutors also allege abuse of state power and weapons offences. The United States does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, meaning his claim to diplomatic immunity is not accepted in the proceedings.

After their initial arraignment, the judge set a next court hearing for March 17, 2026.