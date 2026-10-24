President Donald Trump repeatedly shouted for a doctor during a live‑televised rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on 22 October 2026, moments after describing an arithmetic exercise he said he had completed. The event was held at Sioux Gateway Airport and broadcast on Fox News, prompted social media users to question his account and speculate about his health after a clip was shared on X.

The rally at Sioux Gateway Airport formed part of Trump's campaign travel ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. During his speech, the 80‑year‑old president discussed his health and described a sequence of calculations. The Irish Star's account does not identify the test or establish its result.

Trump Describes a Number Test on Stage

Trump described a sequence of calculations involving the number 49, multiplication, division, addition and subtraction. He claimed that he had completed the exercise.

'They say 49, triple it, and they go pretty much at the speed. Triple it, divide by four, add 2019, subtract. 87. Divide by three. Multiply by nine. What is the number? Not a lot of people are going to be able to do that. Not a lot. I did it.'

The sequence in his account included a reference to adding 2019, followed by an instruction to subtract and the number 87. He did not state an answer in the quoted passage.

Trump stated that he had done it three times and complained that he had received no credit. 'I did it three times, and you know I got no credit for it. They don't talk about. No, they don't talk about it. They don't talk about. I took the damn test.'

The Irish Star's report does not identify the test or establish its full instructions or result. Trump's remarks are his account of the exercise. The quoted passage also does not make clear whether his reference to doing it three times concerned the calculation or the wider test.

Trump Suddenly Calls for a Doctor

After discussing the test, Trump called out while scanning the venue. 'Where's that doctor? Where the hell is that doctor?' he shouted, according to the Irish Star. He then referred to 'one of the young ones' and questioned whether people had left.

Trump continued by referring to medical personnel and Walter Reed Medical Center. 'They left the admiral back home for that, we have admirals, we have generals, we have the great doctor. They are great. Walter Reed Medical Center is fantastic,' he stated.

The Irish Star's account does not identify the doctor or explain why Trump called for him. The supplied report does not include a response from the doctor or Walter Reed Medical Center.

Viewers Question Test and Health Claims Online

The Irish Star reported that the incident aired live on Fox News and that a video was shared on X. Several users questioned the calculation and whether Trump had supplied an answer. Their comments do not establish a medical condition or the test's contents.

One user wrote, 'So when is he actually going to give the answer?' Another questioned Trump's description of the calculation and whether he had provided a result to support his claim.

A separate commenter speculated about what the exercise involved. The Irish Star's account does not include documentation establishing what the test involved, and the user's description remains speculation.

The reactions also included personal remarks about Trump and his health. The supplied report does not provide medical evidence to substantiate those comments.

Odd Rally Moment Sparks More Reaction

At the same rally, Trump paused while discussing South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and made a sound into the microphone, according to the Irish Star. The publication reported that some online users compared it to a burp and others to a frog croaking.

The report described viewers questioning the sound and the apparent reaction of people at the rally. Its account does not establish what caused the sound.