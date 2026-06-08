Donald Trump's appearance in a pre-recorded Meet the Press interview in Wisconsin on Friday 5 June triggered a fresh round of speculation about his health, after an independent journalist claimed the president looked 'swollen and unkempt' on screen.

The news came after months of mounting scrutiny over Trump's physical condition and mental sharpness during his second term in the White House. Questions have followed him from medical centres to cabinet meetings, fed by photographs of bruised hands, visibly swollen ankles and several clips in which he appeared to nod off during briefings.

The White House and Trump himself, however, insist he remains in robust health, and his official doctors' reports back that line.

The latest controversy centres on Trump's sit-down with NBC's Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, recorded in Wisconsin, where he was also holding a roundtable on American agriculture with farmers. The interview, which aired on Sunday 7 June, ranged across the war with Iran, gas prices and his proposed 'Anti-Weaponization' fund.

It was not the substance of his remarks that drew the most attention online. Short video segments, clipped and shared on X, became a magnet for armchair diagnosis. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted a 19-second snippet of the exchange and told his followers the 79-year-old looked 'swollen and unkempt' during the pre-taped NBC interview.

Trump looked swollen and unkempt during his pre-recorded Meet the Press interview pic.twitter.com/OcL8qBv4jQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Rupar, who has built a following by posting real-time clips of political speeches and cable news, did not offer medical evidence, but his characterisation spread fast. The footage followed an earlier moment two days before, on Thursday 4 June, when cameras in the Oval Office appeared to catch Trump dozing during a briefing on what he called 'Beautiful, Clean Coal.'

On X, many users went further than Rupar, layering in their own, frequently harsh, assessments. One commenter wrote that Trump 'looks like absolute s--t. Time for Grandpa to retire and get some non-televised sleep.'

Another branded him 'DEMENTIA DON' and accused the administration, without evidence, of concealing ongoing health problems. Others zoomed in on specific details of his appearance.

'The side of his mouth is drooping. And he's wearing some ridiculously dark face makeup,' one user said. Another person claimed he 'almost fell when got up from chair, unsteady,' although the clip Rupar shared did not show Trump standing.

NBC did not issue any comment on Trump's appearance in the Meet the Press interview, and none of the social media users offering dementia claims presented medical documentation or on-the-record expert diagnosis.

This is not the first time Trump's health has become a political talking point. On 26 May, he completed his third annual check-up at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since beginning his second term. The visit, like the previous two, immediately triggered a round of guesswork about what might be going on behind the bland official statements.

Observers have noted Trump appearing to drift off during press briefings, cabinet meetings and public events. His speeches have also drawn criticism for what detractors describe as an increasingly rambling and fragmented delivery.

Separately, photographs have circulated showing pronounced bruising on his hands and swelling around his ankles, images that have fuelled claims of something more serious than routine wear and tear.

Trump's hand was looking discolored and swollen today on Air Force One



(Samuel Corum/Getty) pic.twitter.com/cn6YmW1a1M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2026

In July 2025, the White House moved to address at least one strand of that speculation. Officials announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition in which leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart, causing blood to pool in the lower limbs.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the condition can lead to swelling in the legs and ankles, which broadly matched what viewers were seeing in photographs of the president's lower legs.

Trump's third official physical, summarised in a report released on Friday 29 May, also tackled the mystery of his bruised hands. His physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella, DO, wrote that the marks were 'consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.'

'This represents a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy,' Barbabella added in the report. 'No suspicious lesions or concerning growths were identified.'

Crucially, Barbabella's assessment did not flag any neurological red flags. The doctor stated that Trump was in 'excellent health' both physically and neurologically, a conclusion that sits uneasily with the more alarmist claims circulating on social media but remains, at present, the only formal medical verdict on record.

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Trump, characteristically, has leaned into that framing. Posting on Truth Social on 29 May, he announced that his third physical went 'PERFECTLY,' and he and the White House have repeatedly insisted he is in 'perfect' health.

Those capital letters are doing a lot of work, but they also underline a political reality: a president under intense scrutiny cannot easily admit frailty, even the everyday sort that comes with age.

Meanwhile, the gap between what is documented and what is assumed continues to widen. On one side sit the official reports, carefully worded and medically framed.

On the other sits a steady drip of video clips, still pictures and half-formed impressions, interpreted at speed by millions of viewers who are not doctors but feel entitled to play one online whenever a politician looks tired.