Former US President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversies. He has often been in headlines for his remarks and his stance on different issues. He has now spoken about the kind of rapport he shared with world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Trump made the revelations during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity last week. Hannity asked Trump to speak about several people in short and crisp one-liners.

He said he got along well with Putin and added that if he had been president, the latter would not have invaded Ukraine last year. "Had I been president he would have been much better off because he wouldn't have gone into Ukraine," Trump said.

He went on to add that Putin will "take over all over" Ukraine. And Putin was not the only person he reportedly shared a decent equation with.

Trump said that he also got along well with Chinese President Xi Jinping until Covid-19 made its presence felt across the world. He said: "I got along with him great until Covid came in."

Hannity: Putin

Trump: I got along with him great.

Hannity: Xi

Trump: I got along with him great.



Hannity: Kim Jong-un

Trump: I got along with him great. pic.twitter.com/bonOQsD6xv — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2023

"We would have been able to work together very well. I made an unbelievable deal for our farmers and manufacturers where China was giving us $50 billion a year to our farmers and manufacturers."

He also had some nice things to say about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who he believes is a "very smart" man. "Again, got along with him great. People don't want to hear that."

"A lot of people say 'that's terrible to get along with him great.' When somebody has nuclear weapons that can blow up the world it's nice to get along," Trump said. He has been on a speaking spree since announcing his 2024 presidential bid and has managed to create a lot of trouble for himself over the last few weeks. Recently, he came under fire for saying that the Queen "kissed his a**."

Trump made the remarks while promoting his upcoming book. The book titled "Letters to Trump" reportedly contains 150 missives to Trump from personalities such as Kim Jong-un, Queen Elizabeth II, the late Princess Diana, controversial former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Ronald Reagan.

"I think they're going to see a very fascinating life," he told Breitbart News of what readers might expect. He said that he "knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**."

This is not the first time that Trump has spoken about people in a derogatory manner. In the past, Trump has referred to women as pigs, slobs, and animals. His remarks range from bragging about sexual assault to punishing women for seeking abortions.

Trump was also outspoken about his opposition to abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother's health is in danger. There have also been a number of sexual assault claims made against him, all of which Trump has strongly denied.

He has also not refrained from making similar claims, statements, and remarks in his book, which is set to be released on April 25.

"Letters to Trump" is the second book released by the former reality TV star and has already begun to create quite a stir. "We had lots of great letters from lots of great people and not-so-great people, to be honest with you," Trump told reporters in a phone call last week.

It will contain details about private correspondence with former presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon, along with renowned celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, and more. The book will cost $99 (£83), with an additional option to purchase a signed edition for $399 (£334).