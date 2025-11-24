US President Donald Trump has proclaimed the Republican Party is 'more united than ever', despite ongoing internal conflicts over leadership, tariffs, and legislative priorities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump insisted the GOP has 'never been so UNITED AS IT IS RIGHT NOW!' He hailed the party's growth and achievements, especially putting a highlight on border security, tax cuts, and a booming economy.

However, Trump also singled out several Republican lawmakers in the same post, including recently resigned Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Republicans Are United, Except...

In his post, Trump listed what he described as major accomplishments since his return to White House, the 'strongest border ever', massive tax cuts, a historically high stock market, and an improving economy. He encouraged supporters to vote Republican in upcoming elections, framing these achievements as evidence of party strength.

According to Trump, the rest of the party is in 'great spirit and cohesion'. But at the same time, Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, and Marjorie Taylor Greene were labeled 'lowlifes' for dissenting from his agenda.

By naming individuals such as Greene, who recently clashed with Trump over Epstein files, Trump framed dissent as personal betrayal of his administration.

Analysts suggest his tone means loyalty to his leadership is a key measure of unity. With this two-toned approach, praising the majority while castigating critics, the US President is collecting influence within the GOP while keeping dissenting voices in check, just in time for the midterm elections in 2026.

Greene, once a staunch Trump ally, announced her resignation after a public falling out with the former president. Trump accused her of 'going Far Left' and betraying the entire Republican Party.

In her resignation statement, Greene argued that the political system uses Americans repeatedly in elections to maintain partisan power. Lawmakers such as Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky praised Greene for her honesty, suggesting her departure nods to a growing dissatisfaction among some GOP members with Trump's administration.

Tensions Within the GOP

Observers note the contradiction in claiming both unity and disunity within the same message.

While Trump emphasised the party's cohesion, the very need to label certain members as 'lowlifes' means there is a growing fracture in the party. However, Trump is not soundingan alarm as his message is to rally base supporters by presenting opposition within the party as morally and politically inferior, while also appealing to Trump loyalists who value his leadership style.

According to FOX News, reactions to Trump's statements, especially on his feud with Greene, have been mixed.

A number of Republicans appreciated Trump's unity message and the admin's achievements, but there are others who disapproved of the personal attacks and public shaming of fellow Republicans.

With battles pitting MAGA-aligned Republicans against those pushing more traditional party approaches, political commentators say, the implications will be felt in how the party approaches elections and decisions.

As the 2026 midterm elections draw close, Trump appears to be gathering support from loyalists and deterring internal dissent.

However, analysts warn that while openly airing conflicts within the party might motivate loyalists and energise the base, it could also push away moderate voters. Because of public resignations and massive disputes among party leaders, the GOP may even struggle to appear united and strong in 2026. By extension, it makes it harder to prevent Democrats from winning back control.