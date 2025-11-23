In a turn of events that reads more like the plot of a high-stakes espionage thriller than political commentary, conservative pundit Candace Owens has issued a stark public warning: the President of France wants her dead.

On Saturday, 22 November, Owens took to X to broadcast an explosive allegation, claiming that a covert assassination plot against her has been funded personally by Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Even more jarring is her assertion that United States officials are fully cognizant of this foreign threat on American soil yet have done nothing to intervene.

This declaration marks a significant escalation in the already vitriolic feud between Owens and the French First Family, moving from legal battles over gender identity theories to accusations of state-sponsored murder.

The Alleged Assassination Plot Against Candace Owens

Owens did not mince words when detailing the threat, telling her millions of followers that she is effectively a marked woman. The catalyst for this alarming announcement, she claims, was an unsolicited approach by a whistleblower from within the French administration.

'Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government,' Owens stated in her post. She insisted that this individual did not merely offer hearsay but provided what she described as 'concrete proof' that the French President and the First Lady 'executed upon and paid for my assassination.'

To substantiate the gravity of the threat, Owens provided specific details regarding the mechanics of the alleged plot. According to a report by RadarOnline, Owens contends that a 'green light' was explicitly given to a specialised team within the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN).

The GIGN is not a standard police force; it is an elite tactical unit belonging to the French Armed Forces, renowned globally for its capabilities in counterterrorism, hostage rescue, and the surveillance of national threats.

By invoking the GIGN, Owens is suggesting that resources typically reserved for terrorists and enemies of the state are now being weaponised against an American political commentator.

Furthermore, Owens drew a chilling line between her current predicament and the recent violent death of her friend and fellow conservative figure, Charlie Kirk.

She suggested that the network responsible for targeting her is the same one that struck Kirk. specifically claiming that Kirk's alleged assassin was trained by the French Foreign Legion, 13th brigade, and linked this same network to her own supposed targeting.

By connecting these events, she paints a picture of a coordinated international effort to silence American conservative voices.

Candace Owens, The Macrons, And The 'Open Secret'

Perhaps the most incendiary element of Owens' narrative is the alleged complicity—or at least the passive acceptance—of her own government. She asserts that this is not merely a foreign plot operating in the shadows but something that Washington has acknowledged.

She declared her source did say that American leaders 'are aware,' although she stopped short of naming specific officials or agencies. This ambiguity leaves the public to wonder whether she implies bureaucratic negligence or active malice within the US intelligence community.

The backdrop to these life-and-death accusations is a long-standing war of words regarding the identity of France's First Lady. The friction began when Owens repeatedly amplified a fringe conspiracy theory asserting that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman.

These latest comments come after the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens in Delaware court.

The legal complaint accuses Owens of spreading false and defamatory conspiracies, which includes her repeated claim that Brigitte Macron was 'born male' and living her life as a transwoman.

While French President Macron and his wife are seeking damages, arguing that Owens has 'deliberately spread false information' to harm their reputation, Owens has refused to retract her statements.

Instead, she frames the lawsuit as a foreign government attack on her free speech. However, the leap from a defamation suit to a GIGN hit squad is substantial, and skepticism remains high.

To date, no U.S. or French law enforcement body has independently confirmed this assassination plot. Neither has the French government publicly responded with evidence supporting Owens' version of events.

Despite the lack of official corroboration, Owens has made it clear she believes the threat is real, and she's calling on both France and the U.S. to take her seriously.

For casual observers and critics alike, however, separating genuine danger from hyperbole is difficult; as someone like her who loves to spread rumours, it is hard moving forward believing her claims.