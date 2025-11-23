Former US President Donald Trump has hinted a 'confusing' support for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) making a political comeback, despite calling her a 'traitor' online just one day ago.

Greene, elected in 2021, has long identified as a staunch MAGA supporter. However, in recent weeks, she diverged from Trump publicly, criticising him over government matters and high-profile investigations such as the Epstein files.

At one point, Trump even referred to her as 'Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown' on Truth Social, claiming her departure from Congress was due to 'plummeting poll numbers' and describing her as someone with 'no chance of winning' without his backing.

Despite this, Trump told reporters he was willing to move past their differences.

Trump Still Supports Greene After 'Traitor' Label

Greene, 51, announced she will resign from Congress in January, after a series of clashes with Trump over issues including the Epstein files, inflation, and the recent government shutdown.

However, in a recent call, NY Post shared that Trump acknowledged that reviving Greene's career 'isn't going to be easy', but added that he would 'love to see that' happen.

He added that Greene 'got to take a little rest', before potentially seeking a higher office.

Political commentators have noted that Trump's statement is unusually supportive, given his past criticism. By publicly expressing a willingness to see Greene return, he leaves the door open for her to pursue positions such as the US Senate, the Georgia governorship, or even a presidential bid in 2028.

When asked if he could forgive Greene, Trump said, 'Forgive for what? I just disagreed with her philosophy'. Analysts suggest this may indicate a calculated attempt to keep ties with influential MAGA figures ahead of the midterm election next year.

Greene's Resignation and the MAGA Rift

Greene's announcement to leave Congress in January surprised many observers, given her high-profile presence on cable television and strong influence within the MAGA base.

In her retirement statement, she criticised what she called the 'political industrial complex' while distancing herself from Trump on several key issues.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Experts suggest that her resignation could be a strategic pause, allowing her to 'reshape' her political identity. On whether she will turn democrat, many believe she will still maintain relevance within the Republican Party.

At the same time, Trump's recent comments could be interpreted as a public gesture of reconciliation, keeping Greene within the party's sphere of influence.

Trump's openness to Greene's return may serve multiple purposes. He's collecting his support among MAGA loyalists and keeping potential rivals close. Most importantly, Trump is sending a message that past disputes can be set aside for the upcoming elections, especially as Democrats recently topped several mayoral elections last month.

Could Greene Aim for the White House in 2028?

Not long after stepping down from Congress, Greene is already being discussed as a potential candidate for higher office, like the presidency in 2028.

Political analysts note that her strong MAGA following and high-profile media presence could give her a boost. However, she would still be exposed to political hurdles due to prior clashes with Democrats and the current President Trump.

For now, the 2028 presidential race remains unpredictable, with JD Vance and Trump Jr as a top favorite among the GOP. Ultimately, Greene's ambitions would depend on consolidating support among Republican voters.