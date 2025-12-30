A furious Donald Trump has condemned Ukraine over an alleged drone attack on one of Vladimir Putin's residences, labelling it 'not good' during a critical phase of peace talks.

The US president revealed Putin personally informed him of the incident in an early morning call, sparking immediate concerns about derailing efforts to end the war. With negotiations described as 'closer than ever'.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of launching 91 drones at Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region overnight on Sunday. All were intercepted by air defences, with no damage reported. Moscow vowed a 'serious response,' signalling potential retaliation that could escalate hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly denied the accusations on social media. He called them a 'complete fabrication' designed to justify further Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, and to sabotage peace initiatives. Russia has provided no evidence to substantiate its claims.

Trump 'Very Angry'

Trump, speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed his anger plainly. 'It's one thing to be offensive, because they're offensive,' he said. 'It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that.'

The president noted he was 'very angry' upon hearing from Putin. He added, 'Thank God' he had not supplied Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, which could have complicated America's stance in talks.

Senior Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the details of Putin's phone call to Trump. He stated the alleged attack 'certainly will not be left without a serious response' and that Moscow would reassess its negotiating position. The alleged Ukrainian drone attack came just hours after Trump's meeting with Zelensky.

Peace Talks on the Edge

Trump hosted Zelensky at his Florida residence on Sunday, proclaiming the two sides were 'closer than ever before' to a settlement. Key issues include Russian demands for troop withdrawals, buffer zones in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Both leaders stressed the need for robust security guarantees to sustain any deal.

Zelensky revealed the US has offered Ukraine a 15-year security pact as part of the peace framework. However, he pushed for up to 50 years, arguing shorter terms would fail to deter future aggression. Trump indicated negotiations were '95% done' on guarantees but warned 'thorny issues' remain.

The alleged drone strike has prompted Russia to harden its stance. Kremlin officials suggested it could prompt intensified military actions, casting doubt on imminent progress. Analysts note this fits a pattern of accusations amid diplomatic pushes.

Expert Doubts and Broader Context

Arms experts and Western officials have questioned the veracity of Russia's claims. No independent verification exists, and Ukraine lacks confirmed capability for such a deep strike without allied support. One analyst described the story as lacking 'any sense,' suggesting it was aimed at internal propaganda.

The alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence follows recent escalations, including a massive Russian assault on Kyiv on 27 December involving nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles. That attack targeted energy infrastructure, killing at least two people, wounding dozens, and leaving over a million households without power amid freezing temperatures. These barrages, part of a broader pattern of strikes on civilian and critical facilities throughout late December, highlight Moscow's ongoing pressure on Ukraine.

Amid the Russian onslaught, Ukraine maintains that US engagement is crucial amid fears of reduced aid. In particular, Zelensky has acknowledged his relationship with Trump has 'evolved' positively.

Yet, Republican critics like US Congressman Don Bacon have slammed Trump for appearing to side with Russia. Analysts say this divide highlights domestic pressures on the peace process.

Potential Fallout and Next Steps

Meanwhile, Russia's vow to ramp up hostilities raises alarms across Europe. NATO allies have urged restraint, while Ukraine appeals for stronger air defences. The alleged Ukrainian drone attack, if fabricated, could erode trust in ongoing trilateral discussions floated by Trump.