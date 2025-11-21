US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warning that US military aid will cease if Kyiv does not agree to a peace settlement with Russia by Thanksgiving. The demand marks a significant escalation in Washington's efforts to force a negotiated end to the four-year conflict, leveraging American support to compel territorial and political concessions from Ukraine.

The Ultimatum

Speaking on Fox News Radio's The Brian Kilmeade Show, Trump argued that the Ukrainian military faces collapse if Kyiv does not agree to the peace deal. The US leader affirmed that it would be an appropriate time for Ukraine to sign the agreement before the US Thanksgiving holiday. Trump's comments come as he claims Russian forces are apparently taking control of key regions of Ukraine, asserting that Kyiv is 'losing land.'

'We're in it for one thing,' Trump said. 'We want the killing to–you know, they lost 25,000 people last month between the two countries. 25,000 people, that's out of control. It's a bloodbath.'

Trump's comments also follow a report by The Washington Post on Thursday, outlining a 28-point plan Washington has proposed to Ukraine. US Army Secretary Amy Driscoll presented the plan to Zelensky.

Trump also responded to reports that Washington was pushing Kyiv to agree to the peace plan by Thursday or risk losing access to US support, including intelligence and weapons.

'I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines. But Thursday is it–we think an appropriate time,' Trump said.

The Controversial 28-Point Plan

The peace plan was met with criticism from Ukraine's supporters, who viewed the proposal as a one-sided effort to make Kyiv shoulder the burden of concession. Under the terms, the US would recognise the eastern Donbas region as Russian territory. In two other Ukrainian regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the battle lines would be frozen at their current positions.

Security provisions within the document require Ukraine to limit its forces to 600,000 personnel. Ukraine would also have to pledge permanent neutrality and never join NATO, codifying the ban in the organisation's charter. NATO would also have to pledge never to station its troops in Ukraine, though European fighter jets may be allowed to station in Poland.

The proposal also mandates national elections 100 days after the plan is enforced.

Trump defended the proposal on the radio show, asserting that Kyiv 'will lose in a short period of time.' The US leader added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'not looking for more war' once the current conflict is settled.

'Look, he's taking punishment,' said Trump. 'Say what you want. I mean, this was supposed to be a one-day war' that has been going on for four years.

'But in all fairness, we gave them the best military–we make the best equipment in the world. We gave Ukraine the best military equipment anywhere in the world. Nobody makes–and we gave them a lot of it. But somebody had to use that equipment, and say what you want, but they were very brave,' Trump continued.

Ukraine's Response to the Peace Plan

Zelensky responded to Washington's peace plan. In a recorded address, Zelensky said Ukraine now faces a choice whether to lose US support or its 'dignity.'

'Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest,' said Zelensky, who also pledged to work with Kyiv's partners.

In The Washington Post report, a senior US official claimed that Ukrainian officials, including Rustem Umerov, one of Zelensky's close advisers, gave 'positive' feedback regarding the proposal. The official also claimed that they 'agreed to the majority of the plan' following their talks with Trump administration representative Steve Witkoff in Miami in October.

However, on Friday, Umerov denied the claims by the official, claiming that he only organised meetings and prepared the discussions with Witkoff.