Russia has maintained its stance amidst the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The Kremlin has rejected calls by US President Donald Trump to freeze the frontlines while also demanding that the Ukrainian territory of Donetsk surrender.

According to the NY Post, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed Trump's proposal over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The proposal called for an end to the war, with Russia and Ukraine keeping the parts that they currently have control over. Russia currently controls most of the Donbas region, including Luhansk, and around 75 percent of Donetsk.

However, Russia is also struggling to take control of the 'fortress belt' in Donetsk, which has steadily resisted against the invasion since the start of the war. Ukraine, however, has stressed more than once that surrendering the region is not an option. According to Kyiv, surrendering would only empower Russia to make another invasion and would be easier for Moscow to conquer the country.

'This topic was repeatedly raised in various forms during contacts between Russia and the US. The Russian side answered every time, this answer is well-known: the consistency of Russia's position doesn't change,' Peskov told reporters.

Donetsk Becomes the Center of a Ceasefire Deal

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on with leaders pressing for a ceasefire, the conflict now rests on the territory of Donetsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said on many occasions that Ukraine must surrender the Donetsk region to Russia for any kind of ceasefire to proceed.

Putin reportedly stressed to Trump during phone calls prior to the latter's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia wants Ukraine to surrender Donetsk. The meeting between Trump and Zelensky saw the US leader call for an end to the fighting and for the frontlines to 'stop where they are.'

'So what I say is they should stop right now at the battle lines. Go home, stop killing people, and be done,' Trump told reporters on Sunday.

Trump also denied reports that his meeting with Zelensky turned into a 'shouting match' while urging Zelensky to surrender Donbas otherwise 'be destroyed' by Russia.

Still, the Kremlin has welcomed a meeting between Trump and Putin to discuss a potential ceasefire deal. They are expected to meet in Budapest after meeting in Alaska over the summer. Whether Zelensky will be joining the meeting is unknown.

Zelensky Open to Joining Budapest Meeting

The Ukrainian leader said on Monday that he is open to joining Putin and Trump in the upcoming meeting in Budapest, according to SCMP.

'If I am invited to Budapest – if it is an invitation in a format where we meet as three or as its called, shuttle diplomacy, President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me – then in one format or another, we will agree,' said Zelensky in a statement.

Zelensky also criticised the decision to hold the meeting in Hungary, which currently has strained relations with Ukraine. Hungary is also seen as being more supportive of Russia among the countries in the European Union.

'I do not believe that a Prime Minister who blocks Ukraine everywhere can do anything positive for Ukrainians or even provide a balanced contribution,' Zelensky added, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.