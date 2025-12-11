US President Donald Trump's newly unveiled Trump Gold Card immigration programme is facing intense backlash not only from political opponents but also from some of his most loyal supporters, who accuse him of 'grifting American citizenship with no shame,' according to social media reactions circulating across Reddit and X.

The criticism follows the launch of a federal scheme that offers a fast-track to residency and a potential pathway to US citizenship for wealthy applicants willing to pay significant fees.

According to Reuters, the government's official website, Trumpcard.gov, requires an initial 15,000-dollar (£11,900) processing fee, followed by a one-million-dollar (£790,000) contribution for successful applicants to receive what the administration calls a 'Gold Card', which grants rights similar to a Green Card.

US Citizenship 'Like a Purchase'

The initiative has triggered dismay among some grassroots supporters who say the programme appears to place a price tag on a status that many Americans believe should be earned, not bought.

Reddit users who identify with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement criticised what they see as a shift away from Trump's long-standing message of prioritising 'ordinary Americans.'

A widely shared Reddit post claimed the scheme turns the United States into 'a country club, not a republic,' arguing that it privileges ultra-wealthy foreigners over those from modest backgrounds.

Other users described the scheme as a 'grift,' likening it to a membership sale rather than genuine reform.

10,000 Pre-registered, Government Says

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Reuters that around 10,000 people had preregistered for the scheme, and that the programme could generate 'billions' in revenue for the US Treasury.

Lutnick also promoted the corporate tier of the programme, which allows companies to secure Gold Cards for foreign workers at a cost of $2 million per employee.

He said the option would help American firms retain global talent in competitive industries.

Critics Cite Inequality And Legal Concerns

The Associated Press reported that the Gold Card replaces the long-established EB-5 investor visa, which traditionally required applicants to create jobs through investment in US businesses.

Under the new system, wealthy foreigners only need to contribute money and pass vetting checks. There is no requirement for job creation.

This shift, according to observers cited by The Washington Post, highlights a distinct contradiction within Trump's immigration agenda.

On one hand, the administration has tightened enforcement, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants deported. On the other hand, the Gold Card opens a streamlined path for the affluent, creating what critics call a two-tier immigration system.

Legal experts quoted by the Post say the programme may face challenges because major changes to immigration categories usually require Congressional approval.

They argue that the Gold Card uses executive authority to bypass legislative scrutiny, a move that could test constitutional boundaries.

Allies Defend Programme as 'Pragmatic'

Despite the backlash, Trump loyalists in conservative media have defended the programme. Supporters argue that attracting wealthy or highly skilled migrants will boost the economy and provide long-term benefits.

They point to Trump's own remarks, reported by Reuters, in which he said the card is intended for "great people" who will contribute to US prosperity.

Internal Friction Within Trump Support Base

The reaction from MAGA supporters represents a rare moment of internal friction. For many of them, the debate is personal. Some have written that family members spent years navigating the traditional immigration system and fear a pay-to-enter approach is sidelining them.

Congressional Scrutiny Expected

Lawmakers in Washington have already signalled they will examine the programme's legality. Civil rights groups have said they are preparing court challenges, arguing that the scheme undermines fairness for migrants who have waited years under existing visa categories.

Analysts quoted in The Washington Post expect Gold Card-related legal disputes to stretch well into 2026.

They add that even if the programme survives judicial review, it is likely to reshape the national conversation on immigration for years to come.