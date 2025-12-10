Far‑right commentator Candace Owens has escalated her claims against French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, alleging that the couple ordered an assassination attempt against her.

Owens, who is already facing a defamation lawsuit in Delaware, stated that her information comes from a 'high‑ranking employee of the French government.'

Fact‑checkers and official sources have rejected her claims. Legal filings describe Owens's broader campaign of conspiratorial statements as 'false and defamatory,' warning that they amount to a transnational smear effort.

Owens' Allegations

On 22 November, Owens claimed in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) that a senior French government official told her the Macrons had 'paid' for her assassination.

She said the elite National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN) had been assigned the task, including 'one Israeli.' She warned that former far‑right magazine editor Xavier Poussard was also at risk, according to Euronews.

Owens has promoted the theory through her eight‑part podcast series, Becoming Brigitte, repeatedly asserting that Brigitte Macron was born male under the name Jean‑Michel Trogneux and fraudulently adopted a female identity, a claim the Macrons have firmly rejected.

Legal Action

In July 2025, the Macrons filed a 22‑count defamation lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court, accusing Owens of spreading 'verifiably false and devastating lies,' including allegations that Brigitte Macron is transgender and that the couple are blood relatives.

Their lawyers said Owens continued to propagate the conspiracy despite repeated requests for retraction.

US defamation law requires public figures to prove 'actual malice,' meaning the defendant knowingly published false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

The lawsuit is a rare example of a sitting world leader using American courts to counter what they describe as a global smear campaign.

Facts Versus Conspiracy

Court rulings and fact‑checking show no evidence supporting Owens's claims about Brigitte Macron's gender.

A July 2025 Paris Court of Appeal judgment overturned a defamation conviction against women who first spread the rumour, on technical grounds related to freedom of speech, without ruling on the truth of the claim.

The Macrons' legal team has indicated they will present 'scientific evidence, photographs, and family documents' if the US case proceeds.

No credible evidence has emerged supporting Owens's assassination claim. The GIGN has publicly rejected the suggestion, noting its mandate is counter‑terrorism and hostage rescue, not political killings.

The Broader Context

Analysts tracking online misinformation say the 'Brigitte Macron is a man' theory is part of a growing trend of 'transvestigations' targeting prominent women.

These campaigns exploit sexist and transphobic narratives to attack women in public life, according to Poynter.

This case illustrates how conspiracy theories can cross borders, evolving from fringe French online rumours to a US-amplified international smear campaign.

It highlights the challenge of combating disinformation in the digital age, where false claims spread quickly under the guise of investigative reporting.

What's Next

The US defamation case is still pending. If it proceeds, Owens could face serious financial and reputational consequences. The Macrons plan to submit documentary and photographic evidence to prove Brigitte Macron's gender and identity.

Meanwhile, Owens continues to attract supporters and circulate unverified claims, including the alleged assassination plot.

The outcome of this high‑profile dispute may set precedents for how democracies tackle transnational disinformation campaigns targeting public figures.