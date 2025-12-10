US commentator Candace Owens has claimed that a purported hitman allegedly hired by the French government is now living near her home in Tennessee under a fake name.

Owens posted on X (formerly Twitter) and made follow-up statements saying a 'high-ranking French government employee' informed her that the assassination contract had been executed by a small team from France's elite GIGN, the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group.

She added that one of the operatives—allegedly Israeli—was reportedly living in the US near her residence.

Owens said she had alerted 'the White House and our counterterrorism agencies' about what she described as a 'France-and-Israeli assassination plot.'

She further claimed she could soon identify the alleged hitman and expose financial transactions linked to the French club Club des Cent.

Explosive Allegations Amid Legal Battles

Her claims emerge amid ongoing legal disputes with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

In July 2025, the couple filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit in Delaware after Owens repeatedly asserted, without verified evidence, that Brigitte Macron was born male and had assumed a false identity.

Al Jazeera reported that the suit seeks damages for reputational harm.

The complaint alleges that Owens' 'tranvestigation' podcast, Becoming Brigitte, spread 'demonstrably false' claims for personal gain.

The Guardian noted that the series aimed to monetise and publicise these unverified theories.

French authorities and disinformation experts have dismissed the assassination allegation as 'fake news'. The GIGN denied any involvement, emphasising that their operations are strictly limited to counter-terrorism, crime-fighting, and hostage rescue.

Analysts tracking 'transvestigation' conspiracies—attempts to spread gender-based falsehoods—note that claims regarding Brigitte Macron's identity originated with fringe sources in 2021 and have since been widely discredited, according to Euronews.

Public And Political Reaction

Critics have described Owens' allegations as reckless. The New York Post reported that no independent evidence has been produced to substantiate claims of a hitman living near her in Tennessee.

Some former supporters in the conservative sphere have reportedly distanced themselves from her statements.

For the Macrons, the assassination allegation adds a new dimension to their legal fight, which seeks not only to restore their reputation but also to hold Owens accountable for allegedly amplifying and monetising falsehoods.

President Macron has publicly stated that the couple resorted to legal action because Owens' reach in the United States made it untenable to ignore her claims. He described her allegations as 'false information' and 'fabricated scenarios' intended to harm.

Claims Versus Verification

Currently, Owens' assassination allegation rests solely on her statements and an anonymous French government source. No law enforcement agency in France or the US has confirmed the claims.

The GIGN has denied involvement, and the wider conspiracy theories about Brigitte Macron have been widely discredited by the media and legal actions.

The Macrons' defamation suit in Delaware continues, presenting a rare legal test over misinformation, reputational damage, and free-speech boundaries in the digital age.

Free Expression And Accountability

The case illustrates the tension between free expression and accountability. Owens' explosive claims—unverified but widely circulated—have sparked international legal and diplomatic attention, highlighting the challenges journalists and the public face in verifying information amid digital misinformation.

As of now, the alleged hitman reportedly living near Owens remains unconfirmed, unverified, and untraced.