President Donald Trump welcomed hundreds of guests dressed in creative costumes to the White House on Thursday evening, turning the South Lawn into a lively Halloween celebration. Families of military members, White House staff and guests gathered for the annual event, eager to take part in one of Washington's most beloved traditions.

As the sun began to set, the President and First Lady Melania Trump appeared to the sound of an orchestral version of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'. The couple greeted children as they handed out full-sized Hershey bars and Twizzlers, each box featuring the presidential seal. President Trump wore a navy suit with a red tie and a red 'USA' cap, while the First Lady appeared in an orange dress with a brown coat. The long queue of children stretched across the driveway as laughter and excitement filled the air.

Temporary walls were set up to hide the construction of Trump's new White House ballroom, though a bulldozer could still be seen in the background. Smiling at the crowd, Trump joked, 'It's a long line. It's almost as big as the ballroom,' prompting laughter among the families waiting for their turn.

Decorations, costumes and sweet surprises

According to ABC News, the event took place only hours after the President returned from a six-day trip to Asia, which included visits to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Despite the demanding schedule, Trump continued the long-standing Halloween tradition, even as the government shutdown entered its 30th day.

The South Lawn was filled with autumn-inspired decorations, featuring carved pumpkins, red and orange mums, and large artificial leaves. The stairs leading to the balcony were lined with jack-o'-lanterns that glowed softly as families passed by. The festive decorations set a warm and welcoming tone, drawing together families eager to celebrate.

Children arrived in colourful costumes, from Spider-Man and Captain America to ballerinas and princesses. Two young boys showed up dressed as the President, wearing suits, red hats and confident smiles. They were joined by a girl wearing a white coat and a fitted dress reminiscent of Melania's elegant style.

Familiar faces join the celebration

Several White House officials also joined the fun. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attended with her young son dressed as a pumpkin, while former aide Katie Miller arrived in a skeleton costume. Her husband, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, wore a classic business suit. Many parents echoed the President's look by wearing red 'USA' hats as they guided their children through the crowd.

The Associated Press reported that the event continued smoothly, even as the President balanced his return from Asia and ongoing domestic challenges. The evening's focus remained on fun and community, bringing together families for a light-hearted celebration at the White House.

One humorous moment came when Trump spoke to a child dressed in an inflatable costume shaped like a toilet with the words 'Wide Load' written on the back. Although his words were not clearly audible, laughter erupted among the nearby parents as the child grinned and posed proudly.

A welcome break from politics

For a brief evening, politics took a back seat as the White House embraced the Halloween spirit. The President and First Lady smiled and waved as children held up their candy boxes before heading home. The celebration captured a sense of normalcy and joy amid ongoing political tension, reminding many that traditions can still bring people together, even in challenging times.