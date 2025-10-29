Gregory Bovino, the US Border Patrol chief behind Operation Midway Blitz, is under intense scrutiny after a federal judge in Chicago blasted his agents for repeatedly using tear gas during immigration raids, including one that left children choking and terrified at a Halloween parade last weekend.

In a rare and extraordinary ruling, US District Judge Sara Ellis ordered Bovino to appear in court every weekday to personally account for his enforcement actions amid growing outrage over the tactics used under his watch.

Halloween Parade Descends Into Chaos

What began as a night of fun and festivity in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighbourhood quickly turned into panic.

Residents reported clouds of tear gas drifting through the streets as children in costumes screamed and fled during Halloween celebrations.

Witnesses described scenes of confusion as families struggled to escape the chemical haze that engulfed the parade.

'It was like a war zone,' one parent told local media. 'Kids were coughing, crying and terrified. Nobody knew what was happening.'

The shocking incident became a flashpoint in this week's court hearing before Judge Ellis, who has been overseeing long-running litigation over the federal government's handling of immigration enforcement in Chicago.

Community groups and journalists have accused federal agents of using excessive and unauthorised force, despite strict court-imposed limits.

CHICAGO: Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino arrives at the federal courthouse ahead of his testimony over the deployment of tear gas on protesters and journalists in Chicago. About a dozen protesters were there as he arrived, chanting "Lock him up!" pic.twitter.com/V2enUmHeuF — Patrick McGovern (@PMcGovernTV) October 28, 2025

Ellis said the Halloween incident confirmed her fears that federal authorities had ignored those restrictions.

According to Reuters, the judge now requires Bovino to report to her courtroom daily to provide updates on immigration operations and compliance with court orders until the next hearing on 5 November.

Operation Midway Blitz Under Fire

Bovino, who oversees the Border Patrol sector in El Centro, California, has become a central figure in President Donald Trump's renewed immigration crackdown. His aggressive tactics under Operation Midway Blitz, a nationwide initiative by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have resulted in more than 1,000 arrests in Chicago alone.

The Trump administration has described the operation as a response to rising urban crime, but critics say it represents the militarisation of domestic immigration enforcement.

Agents involved in the raids have allegedly deployed riot-control methods, including pepper balls, smoke grenades and tear gas, against protesters, reporters and bystanders.

Judge Ellis's latest order follows mounting allegations that agents have violated earlier court mandates requiring the use of body-worn cameras, verbal warnings before force, and clearly visible identification badges. Reports suggest officers have repeatedly failed to comply.

BREAKING: Video shows Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino personally throwing two canisters of tear gas at protesters in Little Village in Chicago earlier this morning. Video via Yani Sotelo on Facebook. (Warning: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/iwGt0iVCHO — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 23, 2025

Judge Tightens Oversight

During Thursday's hearing at Chicago's Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Judge Ellis stressed that her goal was not to block immigration law enforcement but to ensure operations complied with the US Constitution.

In a further sign of her growing frustration, she ordered Bovino to wear a body camera himself and to submit detailed reports of every use-of-force incident since early September for court review.

'The court will not tolerate continued disregard for its orders,' Ellis said, warning federal authorities that accountability would be enforced at the highest level.

Outside the courthouse, small groups of protesters gathered holding signs reading 'Stop ICE Brutality' and 'Judge Sara Ellis Is a Boss.'

For many Chicago residents, the case highlights the blurred lines between border control and domestic policing and how federal immigration policy under Trump continues to spark fierce debate inside and outside the courtroom.