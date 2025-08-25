A dramatic video circulating on social media has sparked alarm by claiming that US president Donald Trump has only six to eight months to live. The clip alleges he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and congestive heart failure (CHF).

The claim, however, is misleading. The speaker in the video is not a doctor, and official medical records confirm Trump has a minor circulatory condition but no evidence of kidney failure, heart failure or any other life-threatening illness.

Origins of the Viral Claim

The video first appeared on Reddit before spreading to other platforms. In its full version, the speaker introduces himself as a physical therapist rather than a doctor. Edited clips removed this detail, leading viewers to believe a qualified physician was predicting Trump's imminent death.

As the rumour gained traction, some users exaggerated the claims further. Posts on TikTok even suggested Trump had only 'four days to live.' Fact-checking organisations, including PolitiFact, dismissed these suggestions as baseless and emphasised that no credible medical evidence supports them. The episode illustrates how partial or decontextualised content can quickly fuel misleading narratives about high-profile figures.

What Trump's Records Show

Contrary to the viral claims, official health updates from the White House in July reported that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), The Washington Post said. CVI occurs when the veins in the legs struggle to return blood efficiently to the heart, often causing swelling. The NHS notes that the condition is common in older adults and is usually manageable rather than life-threatening.

Trump's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, confirmed the diagnosis as benign and specifically ruled out heart failure, kidney disease, arterial problems and other systemic conditions. Following a medical assessment at Walter Reed in April 2025, Trump was described as being in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit for office', according to BBC News.

Why the Claims Spread

Speculation was fuelled by images of Trump with swollen ankles and bruised hands, Reuters reported. Some social media users assumed these were signs of serious cardiovascular or kidney disease. The White House later clarified that the swelling was caused by CVI, while the bruising was attributed to frequent handshakes combined with Trump's use of aspirin as a preventive measure.

Experts in misinformation say exaggerated commentary spreads quickly in the fast-moving environment of social platforms. Predictions ranging from 'six months' to 'four days' were designed to provoke emotional reactions but lacked any medical foundation. Fact-checking agencies and medical professionals have consistently described the video as misleading.

Comment

by u/TheBlackManX23 from discussion

in goodnews

Comment

by u/TheBlackManX23 from discussion

in goodnews

Comment

by u/TheBlackManX23 from discussion

in goodnews

The Facts Established

The assertion that Donald Trump has only six to eight months to live due to CKD and CHF is false. It originated from a misrepresented clip of a physical therapist's commentary and carries no medical authority. Official records confirm that Trump has a minor circulatory condition but no evidence of kidney or heart failure.

Amid the noise of speculation and viral claims, the facts remain clear. Trump's health, according to his physician, is stable. The viral video is an example of how partial information and selective editing can create alarm but should not be mistaken for medical evidence.