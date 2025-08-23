More and more Americans are voicing concern after photos showing Donald Trump's swollen hand and ankles went viral in 2025.

The widely circulated images, some revealing visible bruising, have fuelled public speculation about the former president's health.

Despite the attention, Trump's family has remained largely silent. Trump himself, however, has pushed back, openly criticising media coverage, with MSNBC a particular target.

Swelling And Bruises Capture Attention

Photos of Trump's swollen right hand and ankles first gained traction in early 2025. According to Unilad, observers noticed a yellow bruise on his hand during a February meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The American people would like to know what’s going on with Donald Trump’s hand!



Don’t you agree? 🙋🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yQdLEWuGAK — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) August 23, 2025

In the months that followed, new marks appeared. By March, darker bruises were visible on his palm. In July, a white mark was spotted, and swelling around his ankles became more pronounced. These recurring signs prompted fresh questions about his health and circulation.

Social media platforms lit up with speculation, as users voiced fears about possible underlying medical conditions.

Family Response And Mary Trump Breaks Silence

While Trump's children, including Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, and his wife Melania have avoided commenting, his niece Mary Trump spoke out.

As reported by MSN, she expressed concerns that the swelling could be linked to vein problems, raising risks of ulcers and heart complications.

She also dismissed official explanations suggesting handshakes caused the bruises. Drawing on her medical background, Mary Trump said she found those claims unconvincing.

The family's overall silence has left many questions unanswered.

Check out Trump’s right hand at the G7 Summit! It’s literally huge and they’re trying to cover something up with makeup again.This is the same hand they did this to previously. As a nurse it looks like he had a IV in his hand possibly for treatment he’s getting along with fluids. pic.twitter.com/gVLoeNAoex — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 18, 2025

Trump Lashes Out At MSNBC

The former president has responded furiously to the coverage. On his Truth Social platform, he attacked MSNBC, condemning the network for its ratings and rebranding as MS NOW.

'MSNBC IS A FAILURE BY ANY NAME!!!' he wrote in a post filled with capital letters, accusing the network of spreading 'fake news.'

His anger followed remarks by MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, who joked that Trump hid his legs behind the Resolute Desk during meetings. The mocking nickname 'cankles' was repeated on air, intensifying Trump's frustration.

Medical Explanation From The White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and physician Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella have since addressed the issue, confirming Trump has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The condition, common in older adults, is caused by poor vein function in the legs, leading to swelling.

Officials stressed that Trump's CVI is not considered dangerous. Medical tests ruled out more serious conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or heart failure. Doctors linked his hand bruising to frequent handshakes and aspirin use, part of his heart care regimen.

Ongoing Concerns And Lack Of Transparency

Despite these reassurances, critics and some medical experts warn that CVI carries risks of skin ulceration and potential heart complications. Mary Trump has cited research that supports those concerns.

Photographs taken on Friday appeared to show Trump concealing his swollen hand with makeup. He was seen folding it under his left hand during speeches, fuelling speculation about his self-consciousness.

So far, the White House has not disclosed any treatment plans or lifestyle changes, saying only that no adjustments have been made. The lack of detail has left lingering doubts and heightened public scrutiny of Trump's health as he remains firmly in the political spotlight.