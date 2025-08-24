Donald Trump has sparked outrage by announcing plans to deploy military troops to Chicago as part of a crackdown on crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration in Democrat-run cities—just weeks after sending 2,000 National Guard troops to Washington DC.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed the move as an 'abuse of power', accusing Trump of fanning unrest and politicising the military. How this dramatic showdown will play out in Chicago has gripped the nation, with tensions already running high.

'An Abuse of Power': Illinois Governor Hits Out

Governor Pritzker told the BBC: 'There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalising the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders.'

He accused Trump of 'attempting to manufacture a crisis' and 'distracting from the pain he is causing working families.'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the chorus of criticism, calling the federal plan 'uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound.'

He warned deploying troops without local consent risks 'inflaming tensions' and undermining strides made in combating crime, insisting alternative federal support would be more effective.

Trump's Troops: Fighting Crime or Political Showdown?

Trump defends his controversial deployments by claiming they transformed Washington DC from a 'hellhole' into a safe zone.

Labeling Chicago 'a mess' and calling its mayor 'incompetent', he plans to send nearly 1,700 National Guard troops across 19 states to back immigration enforcement and crack down on crime.

Texas will host the largest contingent, while Pentagon officials recently authorized troops to carry weapons during the operation.

More Cities on Trump's Target List?

Sky News reports Pentagon officials have prepared plans to deploy troops to Chicago as early as September, aiming at sanctuary cities resisting immigration enforcement.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has threatened legal action against uncooperative local leaders. Trump has hinted cities like Baltimore, Oakland, and Los Angeles could be next.

Democrat Leaders Push Back Hard

Democratic mayors have slammed the move as an authoritarian power grab. Boston's Michelle Wu told Trump to 'stop attacking our cities to hide your failures.'

Washington's Muriel Bowser called it an 'authoritarian push.' Los Angeles' Karen Bass warned of 'dangerous overreach,' while New York's Eric Adams insisted the city can handle crime without military intervention.

Philadelphia's DA Larry Krasner said Trump is 'the emergency right now,' dismissing any federal takeover of local police.

Baltimore's Brandon Scott highlighted crime reductions due to prevention funding, and Oakland's Barbara Lee called Trump's move 'fearmongering.'

Legal Battles Loom

Several Democratic officials are pushing legislation to block potential federal takeovers of local law enforcement, making this conflict set to dominate US political discourse for months.