US President Donald Trump's latest medical disclosure has drawn sharp criticism from CNN cardiologist Dr Jonathan Reiner, who described the White House memo on the president's health as 'evasive' and 'almost laughable.'

The memo, issued by Trump's physician, Dr Barbara Bell, stated that the president had undergone 'advanced imaging' and appeared to be in good health. However, Dr Reiner questioned both the timing and the lack of detail about the tests conducted.

Speaking on CNN, Dr Reiner emphasised that advanced imaging, such as an MRI or CT scan, is not a routine preventive test for someone of Trump's age.

'There really is no preventative cardiac MRI. This is not a standard test for an 80-year-old man to undergo advanced imaging,' he said, noting the memo carried a 'weird defensive, evasive tone.'

Trump had already completed a comprehensive physical examination in April and additional testing in July. Experts highlighted that, as with most presidents, one annual physical exam is the norm.

The recent imaging, they said, was therefore 'completely off cycle.'

Memo Criticised For Vagueness

Dr Reiner also criticised the memo's ambiguous wording, pointing out that it referred to 'advanced imaging' without specifying whether Trump had an MRI, a CT scan, or both.

'It's as if a patient came in for a chest X-ray, and I only told people that the patient underwent simple radiologic imaging. Just spell it out,' he said.

Analysts found the mention of abdominal imaging particularly unusual as a preventive measure, suggesting it was more likely performed in response to a clinical concern.

'Things happen to people as we all get older, and the president is almost 80,' Dr Reiner said.

'Instead of this evasive, almost laughable note, just spell out what happened. I hope the imaging is normal and great—that would be excellent news. But this kind of piece-by-piece, drip-by-drip disclosure is unhelpful,' he added.

Calls For Greater Transparency

Medical experts argued that greater transparency would benefit both the public and the president, particularly amid scrutiny over his age and fitness for office.

'This is not part of a comprehensive screening. If the concern were really about transparency, the White House could have explained exactly what tests were done and why,' Dr Reiner said.

Experts warned that vague disclosures risk fuelling speculation and undermining confidence in presidential health reporting.

Public And Political Reactions

At recent events, Trump has repeatedly highlighted his physical vigour, telling supporters he feels 'stronger than ever.'

White House officials have defended the memo, insisting the president is in excellent health and that all relevant testing has been performed.

Supporters broadly expressed confidence in Trump's condition, while some voters and commentators remain unconvinced and call for more detailed disclosure.

Analysts noted that as the president nears 80, questions about age-related health risks, including cardiovascular and abdominal conditions, are both natural and necessary.

Health Transparency In The Spotlight

The episode has reignited debate about how much information the public should receive regarding a sitting president's health. Experts say transparent, detailed reporting of tests and results, rather than vague summaries, would reduce speculation and reassure citizens.

'At his age, the American people deserve to know exactly what happened. The piece-by-piece approach only raises questions,' Dr Reiner said.

As Trump continues his presidency, both medical experts and the public are likely to scrutinise future disclosures closely, particularly given the demands and pressures of the office.