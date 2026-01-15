A close ally of President Donald Trump has signalled an imminent US military strike on Iran, just as the regime appears to have blinked by cancelling planned mass hangings of protesters.

This development comes amid a brutal crackdown on nationwide demonstrations, with thousands reported dead and global powers on high alert. The urgency underscores the potential for rapid escalation, drawing in allies and risking broader conflict.

Military Deployments Heighten Tensions

Trump has reportedly told his national security team that any strike on Iran must be "definitive," according to a US official and multiple sources familiar with the discussions. Speaking to NBC News, a person close to the White House said the president is determined to avoid a drawn‑out conflict, with one source emphasising: "If he does something, he wants it to be definitive."

The United States has begun pulling hundreds of personnel from its largest Middle Eastern air base as Trump weighs military action against Iran, a US official and a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News. Troops stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar are being relocated to nearby facilities and hotels, a precaution aimed at shielding them from potential Iranian retaliation should Washington launch a strike.

Six US KC-135 refuelling aircraft departed from the Qatar base, heading south, in what analysts view as support for potential airstrikes.

Iran has responded by closing its airspace to all but permitted international flights for over two hours, a measure seen as preparation for potential attacks.

Regime Pauses Executions Amid Pressure

Iran has postponed the execution of at least one protester, Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old shop owner sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations. Soltani's family appealed directly to Trump for intervention, and hours later, the regime delayed the hanging, though he remains in solitary confinement at Ghezel Hesar prison. This move is seen as a direct response to US pressure.

Trump stated he had been informed 'on good authority' that the killings in Iran had stopped and there were no plans for executions. He reiterated this in a White House announcement, saying, 'We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping – it's stopped – it's stopping.' However, human rights groups warn that executions could still occur in secret, away from public view.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi downplayed the threats, claiming there was 'no plan for hanging' and that calm had prevailed after days of unrest, according to Al Jazeera. A spokesperson for the Kurdistan National Army countered that executions would continue silently in basements, with Iran's chief justice demanding that all arrested protesters be killed. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group notes that hangings remain common in Iranian prisons.

Protests Escalate with Heavy Death Toll

The protests erupted in late December 2025 following a plunge in the Iranian rial and economic hardships, quickly evolving into calls for the ouster of the ruling clergy. Demonstrations have spread across cities, with crowds chanting against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and attacking government buildings. In Mashhad and Tehran, videos show massive gatherings despite an internet blackout imposed to conceal the crackdown.

The death toll has surpassed 2,000, mostly protesters, with reports of at least 2,571 killed and over 18,100 arrested, according to CNN. Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented 2,403 deaths, including children, in the highest toll since the 1979 revolution. Security forces have used live ammunition, leading to scenes of bodies in the streets and hospitals overwhelmed with injuries, including gunshot wounds to the eyes.

Trump's Direct Warnings and Support

Trump has urged Iranian protesters to continue, posting on Truth Social: 'Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price.' He added, 'HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!' promising aid in various forms, including economic measures. Trump has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the killings stop.

Trump told reporters: 'If they hang them, you're going to see something.' He emphasised that the US would take 'very strong action' if executions proceed, including options like airstrikes without boots on the ground. Trump boasted that previous US strikes in June 2025 had 'wiped out' Iran's nuclear capacity.

International Reactions and Analyst Views

The UK has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran, operating remotely, and updated travel advice against non-essential visits to Israel amid regional instability. The US State Department urged American citizens to leave Iran immediately.

Senator Lindsey Graham urged Trump to deliver a 'death blow' to the regime by destroying its military infrastructure. In contrast, Senator Bernie Sanders argued that US military intervention is not the solution. These views highlight divided opinions on potential US involvement, with diplomats noting the risks of wider war.

Ongoing Developments and Broader Implications

Iran claims to have regained control, lifting some communication restrictions and searching for Starlink devices in Tehran. Yet, protests persist in divided cities, with nightly gatherings defying the regime's threats. A mass funeral for 100 security forces killed in the unrest drew thousands of government supporters near Tehran University.

The situation remains fluid, with Trump's administration reviewing all options, including cyber operations and psychological tactics. Iran's UN mission accused the US of using unrest as a pretext for intervention. As tensions mount, the world watches for signs of de-escalation or further conflict in this volatile region.