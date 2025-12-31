A satirical website claiming the Trump-Kennedy Center will ring in the New Year with 'Epstein Dancers' has gone viral, after a former South Park writer revealed he had quietly purchased key domain names trumpkennedycenter.org and trumpkennedycenter.com to mock President Donald Trump and the controversial rebranding of one of America's most prestigious cultural institutions.

The stunt, which began circulating widely on social media this week, has injected fresh fuel into an already heated debate over politics, art and the future of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Satirical Domain Sparks Online Storm

The domain trumpkennedycenter.org appears to show a parody site advertising a fictional New Year's Eve celebration. Among the mock programming is a reference to 'Epstein Dancers', a deliberately provocative nod to long-running public controversies involving Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The site was purchased by Toby Morton, a comedy writer best known for his work on South Park and Mad TV. Morton has confirmed he secured the domains months before the official renaming of the Kennedy Center, anticipating the move after Trump allies replaced long-standing members of the institution's board.

Screenshots of the parody page spread rapidly across X, Reddit and entertainment news sites, pushing the phrase 'Epstein Dancers' into trending searches and drawing both laughter and condemnation.

Background To The Trump-Kennedy Center Rebrand

The controversy follows the recent decision to rebrand the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the 'Trump-Kennedy Center'. The White House described the move as a formal board decision, crediting Trump with restoring stability and visibility to the venue.

Critics, however, argue that the Kennedy Center is a federal memorial and that any name change requires congressional approval. Several lawmakers and members of the Kennedy family have publicly questioned the legality of the decision, with legal challenges now pending.

The rebrand has also raised concerns about the politicisation of a national cultural landmark traditionally positioned as non-partisan.

Artists Withdraw As Tensions Escalate

The fallout has extended beyond politics into the arts community. Multiple musicians, dancers and performers have withdrawn from scheduled appearances at the Kennedy Center, citing objections to the name change and the direction of the institution under its new leadership.

Kennedy Center officials have criticised the cancellations, accusing artists of turning the venue into a political battleground. In at least one case, the centre's leadership has suggested legal action could follow, further intensifying the dispute.

The satirical website has amplified these tensions, turning what was already a contentious rebrand into a viral flashpoint ahead of the New Year period.

Who Is Behind The Parody

Morton is no stranger to political satire. In past election cycles, he has purchased politically sensitive domain names as a form of protest and commentary. He has said the Trump-Kennedy Center domains were acquired pre-emptively, once it became clear that sweeping changes were coming to the institution's governance.

While the parody site is explicitly fictional, its timing has made it a focal point for critics who view the rebrand as emblematic of Trump's broader effort to imprint his name on public institutions.