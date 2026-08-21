Donald Trump's unusually close relationship with White House aide Natalie Harp is facing renewed scrutiny after a series of reports highlighted the extraordinary level of access and loyalty she has developed around the president.

Harp, 35, has recently become a prominent figure in US political coverage after Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff singled her out during a campaign speech. Ossoff criticised Trump for what he described as a focus on personal interests, saying the president wanted to 'build his ballroom and travel with Natalie' rather than concentrate on his responsibilities. His remarks prompted a furious response from Trump's allies and sent social media into a frenzy over the nature of the relationship.

However, while speculation has intensified, there is no confirmed evidence that Trump and Harp are involved in a romantic or sexual relationship. Reports have instead documented an unusually close professional relationship between the president and one of his most devoted aides.

Who Is Natalie Harp?

Harp has gone from being a relatively obscure political figure to one of the most recognisable people in Trump's inner circle.

The 35-year-old serves as a special and executive assistant to the president and has frequently been seen near Trump during official engagements and travel. Before joining his White House team, she worked as a host for One America News Network and became known as an enthusiastic supporter of Trump.

Her relationship with Trump dates back several years. Harp has credited Trump's 'Right to Try' legislation with helping her during her cancer treatment, and Trump publicly highlighted her story during a 2019 event.

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Since becoming part of Trump's political operation, Harp has developed a reputation for being almost constantly available to him.

She has reportedly helped manage his social media posts and became known as the 'human printer' because she would provide Trump with physical copies of favourable news coverage and other material. An article has also reported that she works out of the Oval Office, regularly travels with Trump and does not appear to take conventional days off.

Why Are Questions About Their Relationship Growing?

Recent reporting has focused not only on Harp's proximity to Trump but also on the unusually personal nature of some of their interactions.

According to reporting based on previously obtained material, Harp has written Trump intensely admiring letters. One reported letter was signed 'With all my heart, Natalie,' while other accounts have described her devotion to the president as unusually strong.

Her presence during sensitive presidential travel has also attracted attention. Harp was among a small group of people who accompanied Trump during a secretive departure from Turkey after an alleged Iranian security threat, further highlighting the degree of trust placed in her.

The scrutiny intensified after Ossoff's comments, with political commentators and social media users questioning why Harp appears to have such extraordinary access to the president. The White House has strongly defended Harp, describing her as a loyal and hardworking member of Trump's team.

The 'Whispers' Around Trump and Harp

The controversy has now developed into a broader discussion about the role Harp plays inside the White House.

Her supporters see her as an exceptionally dedicated aide who has earned Trump's trust through years of loyalty. Critics, meanwhile, question whether someone so close to the president should have such influence and access, particularly as questions have emerged about her security clearance.

Recent reporting said Harp worked at the White House for about a year without the routine security clearance before completing the required process. The White House has disputed concerns surrounding her clearance and said she now has one.