Donald Trump is said to have dismissed concerns raised by his son Eric about the unusually close relationship between the president and his executive assistant Natalie Harp, who reportedly spent part of a summer sleeping in the women's locker room at his Bedminster golf club in an effort to remain close to him.

The claim, which comes from journalist Michael Wolff's book All or Nothing, has reignited scrutiny over Harp's role inside Trump's inner circle and the lengths she allegedly went to secure her place near the president.

The story of Harp's proximity to Trump first gained attention in 2025, when Wolff and other reporters described how she would place personal, flattering notes inside the president's briefing materials and remain close by during his daily routine, prompting concern among some campaign staff and security officials.

Harp's official title is Executive Assistant to the President, but critics have referred to her as the 'human printer' because of her reported habit of providing Trump with printed articles and information. She has also attracted more attention since Trump's 2024 campaign operation shifted towards his New Jersey club.

Eric Trump's Concerns Over Natalie Harp Relationship

According to Wolff's reporting, concerns about Harp's influence extended beyond campaign aides. By early 2024, a reported 'near revolt' had developed among senior campaign figures, including Susie Wiles, then the campaign manager, who were said to be concerned by what Wolff described as Harp's growing influence.

Trump's son Eric also reportedly raised concerns, but Wolff wrote that he was dismissed, with the president allegedly responding, 'She just loves her president.'

Wolff's account goes further, describing an 'extreme anomaly' in which Trump was 'at all times attended" by Harp, whom he described as deeply devoted to the president. He wrote that love letters she had written to Trump were "uncovered and passed around' among staff.

The journalist also claimed that Secret Service officials had expressed concern, with some aides warning that Harp's behaviour could pose a risk 'to herself and to him.'

Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary during Trump's first term, echoed that portrayal this week, saying Harp's closeness to the president had 'alarmed' Secret Service officials and 'unnerved' members of the 2024 campaign team.

'They tried to get her to not stay at Bedminster that summer while they were on the campaign trail, because even campaign staff recognised that it was a weird relationship between the two,' Matthews said.

Natalie Harp's Reported Bedminster Living Arrangement

Wolff also reported that Harp allegedly arranged her own accommodation after staff attempted to limit her access by leaving her out of room assignments.

'She had reached out to the grounds staff at the country club and gotten herself a maid's room,' Wolff wrote.

Read more Natalie Harp's 'Unhealthy Obsession' With Trump Exposed as Brother Reveals She Desperately Jumped Into His SUV Natalie Harp's 'Unhealthy Obsession' With Trump Exposed as Brother Reveals She Desperately Jumped Into His SUV

When that proved 'too far from the main house to respond quickly enough to Trump's calls,' he claimed she moved to the closer women's locker room, where she 'would spend the summer' while maintaining access to the president.

The claim has fuelled wider speculation about Harp's position within Trump's orbit, with Wolff alleging that she 'superseded the White House staff and, as well, his wife and family.' He added, 'Nobody got between Harp and Trump. And you only got to Trump by going through Harp.'

Recent reporting has also suggested tension surrounding Harp's presence, particularly as first lady Melania Trump has maintained a relatively low public profile during Trump's second term. However, there is no public evidence confirming that Melania Trump has objected to Harp's role.

Harp's supporters, meanwhile, have framed her behaviour as loyalty rather than anything inappropriate. Wolff has said he does not believe there is evidence of a sexual relationship, but claimed Harp appeared deeply devoted to Trump and viewed her role as a higher calling.

The allegations surrounding Harp's access and influence have continued to attract attention, particularly because of the unusual level of proximity described by Wolff and other commentators.

Nothing is confirmed yet, so claims surrounding Harp's relationship with Trump should be treated with caution. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the allegations made in Wolff's reporting or by other sources.