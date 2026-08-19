Natalie Harp, the close ally and aide who has become a constant presence at President Donald Trump's side, reportedly climbed into the trunk of a motorcade SUV after being told there was no seat for her during a trip to a New York court appearance in October 2023.

The incident, recounted by two sources familiar with the matter and supported by a photograph reviewed by CNN, has resurfaced as fresh attention falls on Harp's unusual proximity to the president and her role inside the White House.

To recall, the episode unfolded as Trump's motorcade waited outside Trump Tower. Staff members realised there was no space for Harp in any of the vehicles, prompting a reported disagreement in the lobby.

Harp insisted Trump had personally asked her to attend the court appearance, and when she was unable to secure a seat, she reportedly got into the trunk rather than miss the event.

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Natalie Harp's Motorcade Trunk Incident Underscores Fierce Loyalty

The story reads like something out of a political thriller, but it also fits a pattern that has shaped Harp's rise: a reputation for intense loyalty that has impressed some Trump allies while reportedly frustrating some senior aides.

One White House adviser said that Trump 'likes the attention and the fact that she is 100% committed and loyal,' adding that she 'doesn't second guess, doesn't question.'

Harp's official title is Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President, a role she formally assumed on 20 January 2025 with a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 (approximately £113,000), according to personnel reports submitted to Congress.

Yet her day-to-day work has attracted significant attention. She has been described as a gatekeeper who helps manage information reaching Trump, carrying printed articles that support his views, arranging meetings, relaying messages and assisting with material shared on Truth Social.

The arrangement has become so notable that lawmakers have referenced her by name in public comments.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff recently mentioned her while criticising Trump's travel arrangements, mocking the president's 'travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar,' a reference to a reported departure from Turkey in July after threats from Iran.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle responded by calling Ossoff a 'cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama' and a 'lightweight loser,' while defending Harp as 'one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team.'

How Natalie Harp Became Trump's 'Human Printer' and Inner‑Circle Fixture

Harp did not hold an official position on Trump's 2024 election campaign, but she accompanied him during campaign events and has since become a frequent presence, joining him at Camp David, aboard presidential aircraft and on other trips.

Reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, in their book Regime Change, quote Trump telling staff, 'All of you will go off and make money. She'll never leave me.'

Inside Trump's circle, Harp has been referred to as the 'human printer,' a nickname linked to her habit of travelling with a laptop and, at times, a portable printer to provide Trump with physical copies of news coverage and other material.

She has also been described as reviewing information before it reaches the president, collecting posts from allies for Truth Social and presenting material for approval. Reports have also claimed she used a code word, 'Printed,' to indicate that a message had reached Trump.

The alleged trunk incident has attracted attention because it reflects broader questions about access and loyalty within Trump's inner circle. For supporters, Harp represents dedication and trust. For critics, her influence raises concerns about informal channels of power.

Whether that earns admiration or unease depends on whom you ask. Inside the White House, some view her as an important conduit to the president; outside, critics see a gatekeeper operating beyond traditional lines of communication.

The details of the reported incident have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK, and Harp has not publicly commented on the account.

If confirmed, the image of Harp in the SUV trunk would offer another example of the extraordinary lengths some aides have gone to remain close to Trump and his administration.