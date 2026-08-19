United States President Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, has become the focus of renewed scrutiny in Washington this week after reports alleged she reacted angrily upon discovering she had not been included on his primary aircraft during a secret decoy flight from Turkey.

The news came after Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff publicly criticised the president's priorities, arguing that Trump was more focused on building his ballroom and travelling with his blonde aide than governing. The comments have drawn fresh attention to the 35-year-old California native and her increasingly visible role within the president's inner circle.

The Turkey Flight Swap Controversy

It can be recalled that Trump reportedly switched aircraft while departing a NATO summit in Turkey in July following security concerns linked to potential Iranian threats, using a secondary military aircraft as part of a decoy operation.

The manoeuvre reportedly left senior administration officials and members of the press corps aboard the original aircraft as it travelled towards the United Kingdom.

Harp, who frequently accompanies the president, was reportedly assigned to the secondary aircraft and allegedly became upset after discovering she was not travelling with him on the primary flight.

Biographer Michael Wolff recently discussed the incident on the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump's Head, claiming the loyal aide 'went crazy' after realising what had happened.

Wolff alleged that the situation became significant enough that the president had to be informed, with someone telling him that the aircraft could not depart until the issue was resolved.

It was claimed Harp was eventually moved onto the primary aircraft. The details of the reported incident have not been independently verified, and neither Harp nor the White House has publicly confirmed Wolff's account.

The 'Human Printer' and Her Role Around Trump

Harp first gained attention from Trump in 2019 after publicly praising his healthcare policies and saying they had helped save her life. After a period working for conservative network One America News, Harp became increasingly involved in Trump's political operations and later joined his White House team.

She earned the nickname 'human printer' because of reports that she regularly carries a portable printer and provides Trump with physical copies of favourable news articles, social media posts and other materials.

She has also reportedly assisted with Trump's Truth Social activity, including preparing content for review and helping manage communications. Aides and allies seeking to reach the president often reportedly go through Harp, who is said to use the phrase 'Printed' to indicate that material has been delivered to him.

Questions Over Access and Loyalty

Harp's close access to Trump has attracted scrutiny, with reports highlighting the unusual level of trust between the president and his aide. Journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, in their book Regime Change, reported that Trump told staff members that Harp was someone who would never leave him.

The authors also described personal messages Harp allegedly sent to Trump, including the phrase, 'You are all that matters to me.' The reports have fuelled discussion over Harp's influence inside Trump's administration, although there is no public evidence that the relationship extends beyond a professional one.

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Trump has reportedly praised Harp's loyalty, with accounts suggesting he views her as one of his most dependable aides.

That loyalty was also highlighted in reports about a 2023 incident in Manhattan, when Harp allegedly travelled in the cargo area of a Secret Service vehicle after being told there was no available seat during Trump's civil fraud trial visit.

According to reports, the presidential motorcade was full, and security staff initially told Harp she would have to remain behind. She allegedly objected and insisted that Trump had asked her to attend.

Reports claim she ultimately entered the rear cargo area of a security SUV rather than miss the appearance. The incident has since become part of wider discussions about access, loyalty and the unusual dynamics surrounding Trump's inner circle.

The claims surrounding Harp's role continue to attract attention, although many details come from unnamed sources and published accounts rather than official confirmation.