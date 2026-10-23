US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that could allow some American homeowners to stop paying mortgage insurance premiums, offering potential relief as borrowing costs squeeze household budgets.

The measure, signed on Thursday, 22 October, also targets refinancing fees and interest rates on certain government-backed home loans. However, eligibility for the proposed mortgage insurance relief will depend on borrowers meeting specific home equity requirements, raising questions about who could benefit and when the savings might begin.

Who Qualifies for Trump's Mortgage Insurance Relief?

The executive order directs the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to launch a pilot programme allowing borrowers to cancel mortgage insurance premiums once they satisfy equity requirements based on their property's current market value.

The initiative could benefit homeowners whose properties have increased in value since they purchased them, potentially allowing them to meet the required equity threshold. Mortgage insurance generally protects lenders when borrowers have limited equity in their homes. Removing the premiums could reduce monthly housing expenses for eligible borrowers.

However, the administration has not specified the minimum equity threshold, which mortgage products will qualify or when the programme will begin accepting applications.

The order does not automatically eliminate mortgage insurance payments for all homeowners.

Housing Plan Targets Refinancing Fees, Loan Rates

Beyond mortgage insurance, Trump's executive order seeks to reduce other expenses associated with homeownership. The measure makes permanent an existing FHFA pilot programme that waives title insurance requirements for qualifying mortgage refinancings.

Title insurance protects against certain ownership-related disputes and defects. Waiving the requirement could reduce upfront refinancing costs for eligible borrowers.

Trump has also directed the agriculture and veterans affairs secretaries to lower interest rates on single-family home loans issued by their respective departments.

These measures could affect eligible borrowers using federal housing programmes, although the announcement did not specify the size of the interest rate reductions.

Insurance Plan May Exclude Existing Borrowers

The executive order limits the proposed cancellation pilot to mortgages originated after the programme is established, meaning existing loans would not qualify under its current terms. It also requires borrowers to satisfy payment-history standards and other applicable conditions.

For eligible future mortgages, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would periodically review property valuations to identify borrowers who may qualify for automatic insurance cancellation. Loan servicers would also be expected to notify qualifying homeowners where legally and operationally possible.

US Mortgage Rates Reach Three-Year High

Trump's housing affordability measures come as American buyers face some of the highest borrowing costs in recent years. According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 7.40% last week, its highest level in approximately three years, before easing to 7.32% this week.

Contracts to purchase previously owned homes plunged to a record low in September, according to the National Association of Realtors. Housing affordability has also emerged as a political challenge for Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections.

Housing Task Force Targets Construction Costs

The executive order establishes a task force on manufactured housing innovation, intended to expand factory-built homes eligible for federal housing programmes. The initiative comes as US single-family housing starts fell 4.6% in September, while building permits declined 4% to their lowest level in three-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a key benchmark for mortgage pricing, has fallen by more than a quarter percentage point over the past two weeks.