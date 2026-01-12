US President Donald Trump has ignited fresh controversy after sharing a manipulated image of his Wikipedia page on the social media platform Truth Social, which erroneously lists him as the 'Acting President of Venezuela' as of January 2026.

The doctored post, uploaded without a caption late Sunday, was made amid intense debate surrounding America's role in Venezuela following the dramatic capture of Nicolás Maduro and Washington's assertions of overseeing the nation's transition.

The Doctored Wikipedia Entry

The fabricated image closely resembles Trump's authentic Wikipedia profile. It features his portrait alongside his established titles as the 45th and 47th US President, with an inauguration date of 20 January 2025.

Beneath these, the alteration adds the designation 'Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026.' It is crucial to note that no official sources recognise this claim, and Trump's genuine Wikipedia page contains no such entry.

White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung has been associated with overseeing similar altered images on Truth Social. Online critics have described the post as 'delusional' or 'colonial,' while his supporters have interpreted it as a humorous jab at Venezuela's leadership.

Context of Maduro's Capture

This incident follows the US military's Operation Absolute Resolve, which took place on 3 January 2026. During this operation, special forces raided Caracas, apprehending Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. They were subsequently transported to New York to face charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking, stemming from a 2020 indictment. Maduro has pleaded not guilty to these charges and continues to assert his position as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

Following the capture, Trump announced that the US would temporarily 'run' Venezuela to ensure stability and facilitate oil production. He also engaged with oil executives to discuss investment opportunities, although ExxonMobil's CEO characterised the country as currently 'uninvestable.' The US has implemented an 'oil quarantine,' which is holding Venezuelan revenues to aid the transition.

Venezuela's Interim Leadership

In an effort to ensure continuity, Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice swore in Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president on 5 January. Rodríguez has expressed a desire for 'respectful relations' with the US and pledged cooperation on development initiatives within the framework of international law. She has established a commission tasked with securing Maduro's release and has called for national unity against what she termed 'imperial aggression.'

Rodríguez's approach marks a departure from prior confrontational stances as Venezuela explores the possibility of re-establishing diplomatic ties severed in 2019. Trump has claimed credit for prisoner releases and oil cooperation efforts; however, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has clarified that there is no intention for direct US governance of Venezuela.

International Backlash and Reactions

China, Russia, Colombia, and Spain have all condemned the US action, denouncing it as a violation of sovereignty. Discussions at the United Nations have raised concerns about the legality of the actions and the potential to set dangerous precedents.

Online, Trump's doctored post has been met with widespread mockery and criticism, with many users dismissing it as a 'Wikipedia edit prank' or an indication of overreach.

The capture of Maduro and the ongoing transition remain highly contentious issues, with Maduro challenging his detention and interim authorities working to balance cooperation with domestic stability.

Broader Implications

Trump has previously warned of potential cuts to Cuban aid derived from Venezuelan supplies and has hinted at similar measures in other contexts. The rebuilding of Venezuela's oil infrastructure is anticipated to require years, with US oversight playing a crucial role.

As Rodríguez navigates the current crisis, global attention is fixed on whether the situation will escalate or de-escalate. Trump's meme-like post adds further fuel to the ongoing debates surrounding US interventionism, with no official recognition of his purported 'acting' role.