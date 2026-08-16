Donald Trump told a crowd of police officers on Long Island that unnamed 'young, beautiful girls' line up daily at the White House to thank him personally for making the streets safer. The remark, delivered at the Nassau County Police Academy on 14 Aug 2026, quickly overshadowed the crime statistics the president had travelled there to announce.

It came as the administration's own claims about Washington's falling crime rate face growing scrutiny from independent researchers and one of the country's largest newspapers. The moment has since become the most widely shared part of an appearance intended to boost a Republican governor's race.

Trump's 'Beautiful Girls' Anecdote in Full

Speaking at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City, Trump told the audience that gratitude from the White House workforce reaches him daily. 'Every day I come to the White House, people are thanking me,' he said, before impersonating the supposed well-wishers: 'Thank you, sir! Thank you! Thank you, sir.'

He then singled out a specific group of admirers. 'These young, beautiful girls, these young, beautiful girls, these young, beautiful girls in the White House,' the president repeated. 'You know, they come in. Now, I'm not supposed to say 'beautiful,' but what the hell.'

Trump continued the anecdote at length, describing the women as eager to speak with him directly. 'These young, these gorgeous, beautiful girls, they want to be safe, and they come,' he said, before acting out an exchange in which a staffer allegedly asked to address him personally and thanked him because she was once too frightened to open her apartment door.

Crime Claims Meet Independent Scrutiny

The anecdote followed a speech built around Trump's contention that Washington has become 'one of the safest cities in the country' since his administration deployed the National Guard and a federal task force to the capital a year earlier.

The White House used the Nassau County appearance to release FBI figures showing murder and nonnegligent manslaughter fell an estimated 18.1 per cent nationally in 2025, alongside declines in rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny-theft and car theft.

Independent analysts have not disputed that violent crime is falling. They dispute how much credit the federal intervention deserves. Thomas Abt of the Council on Criminal Justice told PBS NewsHour that Washington's crime rate was already falling quite rapidly before the deployment, adding that there was no urgent emergency requiring federal intervention.

Adam Gelb, the council's chief executive, told CBS News that the causes of the national homicide drop remain genuinely unclear, since rates are falling in cities with very different public safety strategies, economic conditions, and political leadership.

A review of thousands of arrest records tied to the federal surge, published four days before Trump's Long Island remarks, reached a similar conclusion. That review found the president's public claims overstate the intervention's actual impact.

Washington D.C. data released around the same time showed a more complicated picture than Trump's soundbites suggested. While homicides had dropped roughly 31 to 32 per cent year on year, overall violent crime had actually ticked up by about 3 per cent, driven by a sharp rise in assaults involving a dangerous weapon.

Trump just incoherently ranted about “young beautiful girls” who come see him at the White House… disgusting. He’s a creep pic.twitter.com/MKWCqxUDdU — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 14, 2026

A Nassau County Campaign Stop With the Governor's Race Hanging on It

Trump's appearance was never purely about statistics. He shared the stage with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican challenging Governor Kathy Hochul, and used the platform to attack Hochul over New York's sanctuary and bail policies.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel also spoke, with Patel crediting Trump for crime trends that data shows began under the Biden administration. The stakes for Blakeman are real: a Siena College poll had shown Hochul's lead narrowing from 20 points in June to 10 points by the time of Trump's visit, and Nassau County's competitive congressional seats could help decide control of the House.

Hochul's office responded to the visit by accusing Trump and Blakeman of shielding 'rogue ICE agents' from accountability while crime rose under Blakeman's watch as county executive. None of that political framing, however, is what dominated coverage of the event.

Clips of Trump's 'beautiful girls' riff spread rapidly online, prompting commentary that the anecdote undercut the substance of the crime statistics he had come to tout. It was not the president's first comment of this kind: he has previously called a foreign reporter 'beautiful' during an Oval Office event and told a room of women that he was 'not allowed to use the word beautiful,' but was using it anyway.

The president has offered no evidence, documentation or named individuals to support his account of daily gratitude from young staffers. The White House did not include the anecdote in its official readout of the visit.