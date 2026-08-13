Alabama is set to execute Jeremy Williams, the man who confessed to raping, torturing and murdering five-year-old Kamarie Holland after her own mother sold the child to him for cash and sex. Williams, 41, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, with his death warrant running through 06:00 on Friday, 14 August 2026.

He pleaded guilty in 2024, waived his appeals and personally petitioned the state to move up his own execution. His case has drawn national attention, coinciding with two further executions scheduled the same week in Tennessee and Oklahoma.

The Crime That Shocked the Chattahoochee Valley

Kamarie was reported missing from her mother's home in Columbus, Georgia, on 13 December 2021, triggering a large-scale search across the Chattahoochee Valley. Investigators reviewing phone records determined that Williams and Kamarie's mother, Kristy Siple, had been in contact the night before her disappearance.

Prosecutors said Siple sold her daughter to Williams for £1,950 ($2,500) in exchange for one hour of oral sex. Court records show the pair had initially negotiated a payment before agreeing on the figure, though Williams reportedly never paid Siple in full.

Detectives tracked Williams' mobile phone to the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road in Phenix City, where deputies found him with his uncle. A search of his phone uncovered footage he had recorded on the day of the murder, leading investigators to an abandoned property linked to Williams, where Kamarie's body was discovered hidden in a storage room.

Jeremy Williams, the man who brutally R*PED and M*RDERED 5-year-old Kamarie Holland in 2021, is set to be executed TODAY by lethal injection in Alabama.



This should be the fate of any monster who r*pes a child. pic.twitter.com/b9lDZJRrxu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 13, 2026

The Footage That Secured a Death Sentence

Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey has described the footage in unflinching terms, telling WRBL that Williams filmed himself abusing the child while she was alive, after her death, and again as he strangled her. The footage was presented as evidence during Williams' trial and has been described in open court by Chancey, who said the recordings formed part of the evidence a jury reviewed before convicting Williams on all counts.

Williams waived his right to a jury sentencing hearing and presented no mitigating evidence, the sort typically offered to argue for life imprisonment rather than death. With nothing to weigh against the crime, the trial court sentenced him to death.

Alabama law requires an automatic appeal in every capital case. Williams represented himself and filed no brief, and the Court of Criminal Appeals issued a brief ruling on 27 March 2026 upholding his conviction and sentence. Governor Kay Ivey then set his execution for 13 August, the third death warrant she has signed this year.

The Predatory History Williams Admitted to Investigators

Long before Kamarie's murder, investigators say Williams had a history of predatory behaviour that went undetected for two decades. He told Russell County Sheriff's investigators that he had abused another girl some 20 years earlier, prompting Lieutenant Brad Evans to track down the victim, now an adult living out of state. The woman, who is not named in this article, is expected to attend Thursday's execution.

Williams appeared in court in 2025 asking a Russell County judge to let him drop nearly all of his remaining appeals, telling Circuit Judge David Johnson repeatedly that he understood doing so would hasten his own death. Prosecutors say he pursued the fast-tracked execution partly to spare Kamarie's family a drawn-out legal battle.

Sheriff Heath Taylor of Russell County has spoken in strong terms about Williams ahead of the execution, saying he hopes the condemned man thinks of Kamarie as he dies. Chancey, meanwhile, has credited the sheer scale of Williams' crimes, not Kamarie's murder alone, with pushing him toward confession and execution.

A Mother's Sentence and a Father Shut Out of the Execution Chamber

Read more Who Is Jesse Butler? Oklahoma Teen Facing 78 Years for Rape Walks Free as DA Calls Outcome an 'Affront' Who Is Jesse Butler? Oklahoma Teen Facing 78 Years for Rape Walks Free as DA Calls Outcome an 'Affront'

Kristy Siple, Kamarie's mother, was prosecuted separately for her role in selling her daughter. On 18 July 2024, she was sentenced to twenty years in prison and fined £7,800 ($10,000), backdated to the start of her pre-trial detention, and ordered to register as a sex offender upon release.

Kamarie's father, Corey Holland, has meanwhile been fighting for the right to witness Williams' death, a request Alabama's execution protocol does not permit. 'This is so hurtful because if anybody deserves to be there, it should be me,' Holland told WTVM ahead of the execution.

Nearly five years after Kamarie Holland's murder shattered a community spanning two states, Alabama is preparing to carry out the sentence her killer asked for himself.