Donald Trump vanished from his own departure without most of the people around him noticing. According to an investigation published by The Washington Post on 10 August 2026, the president secretly left last month's NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, aboard an alternate military aircraft, while journalists and White House staff were led to believe he remained on Air Force One.

The operation, which according to the Post's account relied on a catering truck to move Trump undetected across the tarmac, was triggered after US intelligence identified a credible Iranian threat against his movements. The White House has since confirmed the security posture around Trump's travel, even as it declined to dispute the substance of the Post's reporting in detail.

The Ruse Unfolded in Ankara

Trump had arrived in Ankara on 8 July 2026 aboard a new Boeing 747-8, the aircraft gifted to the United States by Qatar and pressed into service as the newly inaugurated Air Force One. Following the summit, according to the Post's account, he did not fly home on that jet.

Instead, a catering truck lowered to ground level and drove him across the tarmac to a nearby Air Force C-32A, a modified Boeing 757, for departure. Meanwhile, journalists and White House staff boarded the older 747, believing Trump was travelling with them.

Reporters aboard that aircraft were then instructed to close their window shades for takeoff, and the jet departed as a decoy despite the president's absence. Flight-tracking data reviewed by the Post showed the legacy jet appearing on radar without a call sign before adopting the 'AF1' designation mid-flight, even though Trump was not aboard.

My favorite part: This Turkish catering truck nonchalantly moving from Air Force One to the other plane https://t.co/vQSoncQw9f pic.twitter.com/Ob5r1hxSwL — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 11, 2026

Trump's History of Secret Switches

The manoeuvre followed a period of heightened tension between Washington and Tehran. Earlier in the summer, US forces carried out strikes against Iranian targets in retaliation for attacks on merchant shipping in the region, and American intelligence officials subsequently identified a specific threat against the president tied to his travel movements.

That assessment, according to the Post, shaped the decision not to use the Qatari-gifted 747 for the return leg of the journey, despite it having flown Trump into Turkey days earlier. The switch prompted immediate questions about the new aircraft's security, which Trump addressed publicly after the trip when he said it would undergo further upgrades.

White House communications director Steven Cheung addressed the episode on 10 August, after the Post's story published, defending the aircraft rather than confirming operational specifics. Cheung described the Qatari-gifted plane as 'a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff'.

A truly WILD story. This appears to be the order of operations:



1. Trump flies to Turkey on the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One for the NATO summit.



2. An Iranian assassination threat triggers a secret “deception operation.” Security officials devise a plan to conceal which… https://t.co/fiMYUwBPB5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 10, 2026

A Pattern of Secret Decoys

This is not the first time Trump's team has relied on a decoy aircraft to counter an Iranian threat. During the 2024 presidential campaign, according to an account later reported from an upcoming book by Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt, law enforcement warned Trump that Iranian operatives inside the US had access to surface-to-air missiles, prompting his security detail to place him aboard a jet owned by Steve Witkoff rather than his own 'Trump Force One'.

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Staff travelling on the decoy aircraft that day were only told of the switch moments before takeoff. Campaign adviser Chris LaCivita informed the group Trump would not be joining them, telling staffers, 'The boss ain't riding with us today.' Some aides reportedly voiced concern they could become 'collateral damage' had that jet been targeted instead.

The Ankara operation suggests those precautions have carried directly into Trump's presidency, formalised further with military-grade decoy aircraft and coordinated air-traffic deception rather than a borrowed private jet. Iran's threat against Trump traces back at least to 2020, when he ordered the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, and has resurfaced repeatedly since, including during last month's renewed exchange of strikes.

Whether the Ankara ruse becomes standard procedure for future presidential travel remains unclear, but for now, the empty seat on Air Force One has become the story itself.