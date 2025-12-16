United States President Donald Trump has defended and repeated his criticism of the filmmaker Rob Reiner following reports surrounding his tragic death.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked whether he stood by a post on his Truth Social platform made after the murder of Reiner. 'Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all,' the president replied. 'I was not a fan of Rob Reiner in any way, shape or form.'

Trump accused the director that he was behind what he called the 'Russia hoax,' rejecting claims that he had been friendly towards or controlled by Moscow. He said Reiner 'liked' such allegations despite, in Trump's words, knowing they were false.

'He was one of the people behind it,' the president said, adding that he believed the filmmaker had damaged his own career. Trump continued by saying that Reiner had fallen victim to the so-called 'Trump derangement syndrome.'

'I thought he was very bad for our country,' Trump declared.

The comments were made as Los Angeles police investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. The situation is still being investigated, and authorities have not yet released specific results.

Longstanding Clashes Explained

Reiner was more than a celebrated director and actor. Over the decades, he built a public persona as a liberal activist and outspoken critic of conservative policies and politicians, including Trump.

The filmmaker played a pivotal role in establishing the American Foundation for Equal Rights and advocated for various important issues, including marriage equality, early childhood education programs, and anti-smoking campaigns. His stances often put him in direct conflict with Republican leaders and conservative commentators.

Reiner's vocal disapproval of Trump emerged as a consistent topic in public conversation. Reiner openly challenged the president on various matters, including purported connections to Russia and wider issues related to governance, and social policy.

Shortly after the 2016 election, Reiner publicly condemned Trump. He described aspects of Trump's rhetoric and policies as bigoted and out of step with democratic values, according to Vanity Fair at the time.

In September 2017, Reiner was instrumental in launching the Committee to Investigate Russia, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to looking into claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The launch included a widely shared video narrated by Morgan Freeman, warning that 'we are at war' and that Russia had attacked the US. This is when Reiner's involvement placed him firmly in the national conversation surrounding Trump and the Russia investigation, reinforcing his role as a prominent critic.

Those long-running clashes help explain why Trump singled Reiner out in recent remarks despite the tragic circumstances surrounding Reiner and his wife's deaths.

Bipartisan Outrage Over Trump's Statements

The president's recent insensitive comments about Reiner drew unexpected criticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum. Both Republicans and Democrats expressed dismay at the tone and timing of his remarks following the deaths of Reiner and his wife.

Several Republican members of Congress publicly broke ranks to urge a more measured and compassionate response. Representative Thomas Massie (R‑KY) bluntly said on X: 'This is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered ... I challenge anyone to defend it,' referring to Trump's post on Truth Social. Also, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R‑GA), who has previously clashed with Trump, wrote on X: 'This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.'

Prominent individuals from the Democratic party and various social media users expressed similar criticisms. Democratic leaders paid their respects and urged for a respectful remembrance, yet the responses on X varied widely, encompassing both outrage and disbelief.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) criticised Trump's comments and said: 'He's just lost it ... So sick.' Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) also condemned the president's post on social media by re-posting Greene's comments.

Reactions on social media showcased significant political divisions. Several individuals resonated with the appeals from lawmakers for understanding and kindness, while others leveraged the situation to comment on wider patterns in political dialogue and the portrayal of adversaries as significant dangers.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak.



This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.



