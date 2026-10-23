President Donald Trump has warned that he would veto legislation if Democrats gain control of Congress in the US midterm elections on 3 November 2026.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn on Friday, 23 October, Trump described using his presidential veto to pressure Democrats into negotiations.

The warning followed earlier remarks in which Trump said he could become a legislative 'blocker' if Republicans lost their congressional majorities. His latest comments offered a more direct account of how he might respond to divided government during the final two years of his presidency.

Trump expressed confidence that Republicans would retain control, but acknowledged the possibility of political gridlock.

'Well, I think the Republicans are going to win. But if there was, you call it gridlock, what happens is I veto everything,' Trump told reporters.

He added, 'And then the Democrats come and they want to make a deal. So we'll work it out.'

Trump Says Vetoes Could Force Democrats To Negotiate

Trump's remarks presented the presidential veto as a negotiating tool rather than simply a means of rejecting legislation.

Under the US Constitution, presidents can reject bills passed by Congress. Lawmakers can override a veto, but doing so requires a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

That threshold makes presidential opposition a substantial obstacle, particularly when neither party commands overwhelming support in both chambers.

Trump's comments also revived an argument he made during a September interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

At the time, he said he would become a 'blocker' if Democrats gained control of Congress, suggesting that he could resist their legislative proposals while remaining open to negotiated agreements.

His earlier comments indicated that he regarded a Democratic congressional victory as a challenge he could manage through existing presidential powers.

However, a president cannot veto legislation merely because lawmakers introduce it. A bill must first pass both chambers of Congress before reaching the White House.

That distinction matters because the composition of Congress would also determine which proposals could reach Trump's desk.

If Democrats controlled only the House, for example, they could face opposition from a Republican-controlled Senate before legislation reached the president.

What Trump's Veto Warning Means for the Midterm Elections

The 3 November elections will determine control of Congress for the final two years of Trump's second term.

Republicans currently hold both chambers, while Democrats are seeking enough seats to change that balance. The consequences would extend beyond the president's ability to approve or reject legislation.

A Democratic-controlled House could expand investigations into the Trump administration and exercise greater oversight through congressional committees.

Control of the Senate would also affect the confirmation of presidential nominees, including federal judges and senior administration officials.

Even with a Democratic majority in both chambers, Trump's veto power would remain intact. Democrats would need sufficient support from lawmakers in both parties to override his objections.

That could make bipartisan negotiations necessary for major legislative proposals, particularly those involving federal spending or other contested priorities.

A divided Congress would not necessarily mean that all government business would stop. Congress and the White House could still negotiate agreements acceptable to both sides.

Trump's latest statement therefore leaves an important distinction between his political warning and what he might actually do after the election.

Saying he would veto 'everything' signals a willingness to resist legislation under Democratic control. It does not establish that every future bill would necessarily receive a veto.

The president's willingness to negotiate could become especially important during disputes over federal funding, when Congress must secure agreement on spending measures. For now, Trump's position remains conditional on the election outcome.

Republicans are seeking to preserve their congressional majorities, while Democrats are pursuing greater legislative and oversight powers.

With polling day approaching, the president has made clear that losing control of Congress would not end his ability to influence the legislative agenda.

Whether his proposed strategy leads to prolonged confrontation or negotiated agreements would depend on the new Congress and the legislation brought before him.