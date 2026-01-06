US President Donald Trump has raised concerns about his health after appearing to lose his footing on the stairs of Air Force One on Monday.

The 79-year-old president, who has reportedly expressed anxiety over the possible invocation of the 25th Amendment, was observed struggling with mobility during the incident. The episode has prompted questions about his capacity to serve, though the White House has not commented.

Mobility Challenges Draw Scrutiny

Video evidence shows him navigating the steps with caution, his first leg dropping noticeably before he grasped a second handrail for stability. This 'gingerly' gait, as described, follows reports of slurred speech during a press conference on a strike in Venezuela, further exacerbating concerns about his physical well-being.

Observers have noted signs of fatigue, with Trump appearing drained following the event. Similar occurrences, including difficulties on stairs that echo past presidential missteps, now amplify anxieties given his advanced age. Social media reactions underscore public apprehension, with many linking these instances to a broader decline in his health.

Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that leads to leg swelling. While he reportedly addresses this by increasing his walking, he has rejected the use of compression socks. These details, revealed in recent interviews, highlight how daily activities are presenting visible challenges for the President.

Cognitive Fears Fuel Paranoia

Alongside physical concerns, the President's mental state has also become a cause of alarm. He is reportedly exhibiting paranoia regarding the 25th Amendment, a constitutional provision that allows for the removal of a president deemed unfit for office. Sources indicate that Trump frequently discusses this amendment, perceiving discussions about his health as direct threats to his authority.

This fixation appears to stem from observed signs of cognitive decline, such as rambling speeches and confusion. An analysis by The Daily Beast suggests that experts have identified indicators of dementia, such as heightened paranoia and impulsive actions, potentially linked to frontotemporal dementia.

Trump himself has countered these concerns by asserting his success on cognitive tests, including a third administration of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. However, psychologists argue that such repeated assurances may signal ongoing monitoring rather than definitive proof of cognitive fitness, with one expert warning that these actions 'confirm everyone's worst fears.'

Expert Opinions on Declining Health

Psychologist Dr John Gartner has been a prominent critic, characterising Trump as a 'malignant narcissist' whose paranoia intensifies as his cognitive function deteriorates. 'As he's starting to deteriorate, one of the signs of dementia is people becoming more paranoid,' Gartner stated in a recent interview.

Cardiologist Jonathan Reiner has described Trump's boasting about cognitive tests as setting a 'very low bar' for an individual holding nuclear responsibilities. In a USA Today opinion piece, columnist Rex Huppke called for increased media attention on Vice President JD Vance, citing Trump's incoherent speeches and apparent exhaustion as significant warning signs.

Dr Vin Gupta has also voiced concerns, suggesting that the frequency of cognitive testing indicates the potential presence of early-stage dementia. 'Those that tend to do Montreal tests with that level of frequency, usually we're worried about the presence of early-stage dementia,' he commented in a Yahoo report.

Recent Revelations Intensify Crisis

Further disclosures regarding Trump's health have emerged in interviews conducted in early 2026. Interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, the President admitted to taking aspirin doses higher than recommended, 325mg daily for 'nice, thin blood,' despite medical advice to reduce his intake.

He reportedly uses makeup to conceal bruising on his hands, attributed to easy bleeding, and denies napping, referring to closing his eyes as a form of 'relaxing.' A BBC article detailed his avoidance of exercise, which he deems 'boring,' and noted that a recent CT scan revealed no abnormalities.

His sleep patterns have also added to worries; Trump acknowledges minimal rest and frequently contacts aides late into the night. Key takeaways from a The Hill report include his superstitious approach to aspirin and calls for mandatory cognitive assessments for leaders.

An MRI performed in October, later clarified as a CT scan, ruled out heart issues, but persistent bruising and swelling remain. Media scrutiny, while less intense than that directed at Biden, has increased, with Vanity Fair recapping questions raised in 2025 concerning his hands and alertness.

These developments coincide with Trump's assertive foreign policy actions, such as the strike in Venezuela, where his slurred speech raised concerns. As a Yahoo report observed, such moments reveal 'tell-tale signs of weakness.'

The White House maintains its assertion of President Trump's fitness for office, but experts like Dr Gartner are urging serious consideration of the 25th Amendment.