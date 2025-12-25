A newly released Federal Bureau of Investigation intake form, published through the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the ongoing Epstein Files disclosure, contains a sensational and unverified allegation that Trump was present when the body of an infant was allegedly disposed of in Lake Michigan in 1984.

The allegation, contained in document EFTA00025010 and identified as an FBI intake record dated 03 August 2020, has prompted debate and scrutiny, even as officials and experts stress that the complaint reflects an anonymous tip and not corroborated evidence of criminal conduct.

The allegation is emerging amidst the release of Jeffrey Epstein–related files mandated by Congress under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a 2025 law requiring disclosure of unclassified investigatory records.

Anonymous 2020 FBI Tip Alleges Infanticide During Trafficking

The FBI intake document in question is unclassified and describes a complainant who reported being sex-trafficked at the age of 13 around Lake Michigan in the mid-1980s. In the tip, the complainant claimed that while she was trafficked and pregnant, her newborn daughter was killed and disposed of in Lake Michigan.

Although the intake form records the tip, it does not represent a criminal charge, indictment, or corroborated investigation. It also lists Donald Trump as a 'Witness', stating the complainant alleged his regular participation in the abuse and presence during the alleged event.

DOJ document EFTA00025010 shows FBI received a tip in August 2020 about Trump-Epstein. Allegations include 1985 trafficking of a 13 year old girl. When girl gave birth, Trump allegedly helped girl’s uncle murder the infant and dispose of in Lake Michigan. pic.twitter.com/GE4WChk79b — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) December 24, 2025

The document provides little evidence beyond the anonymous individual's narrative. Redactions or omissions remove the complainant's name and identifying details to protect privacy. The form states that the events took place on a yacht on Lake Michigan originating from Mona Lake, Michigan, but it does not link the allegation to verified records.

It's important to note that unverified tips in FBI intake forms are common and do not constitute factual proof of crimes.

DOJ's Epstein Files Rollout Sparks Controversy

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the department is required to publish tens of thousands of documents, including investigative materials and communications, within 30 days of the law's enactment.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department released several hundred thousand files and expected to release additional documents over the following weeks. However, officials acknowledged they will miss the statutory deadline due to discovery of over one million additional documents requiring review and redaction.

Several entries, including photographs and image files, briefly appeared on the public portal and were then removed for further review, prompting accusations of selective suppression. One of those, file EFTA00000468, contained a photograph showing Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell and was temporarily pulled before being reposted with additional review, according to the DOJ.

Legal And Political Backdrop

The broader context of the Epstein files release involves decades-old investigations, FOIA litigation, congressional oversight, and political tension. Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier, died in custody in 2019 while facing federal trafficking charges. His estate and associates have been the focus of numerous civil and criminal proceedings.

Trump signed the Transparency Act requiring the release of the files, but his administration's handling has been criticised from across the political spectrum. Lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, have warned that failure to meet the law's requirements could prompt further oversight actions, including potential contempt proceedings.

JEFFERY EPSTEIN HAD A WHOLE DRAWER OF DONALD TRUMP PICTURES.



That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/TIZd0GKO7N — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) December 20, 2025

Experts in evidence law note that FBI intake forms are preliminary and often contain raw allegations that the bureau has not verified. Prosecutors and investigators must independently corroborate such claims before seeking charges or public announcements.

These safeguards exist to prevent unverified allegations from being treated as fact. However, the public release of such raw tips has raised concerns about reputational harm, especially when high-profile figures are named.

This DOJ file's claim of infant murder and Trump's alleged presence is an unverified tip, not evidence of criminal conduct, but its publication has amplified scrutiny of both the Epstein files and the political figures referenced within them.