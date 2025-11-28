Donald Trump's schedule has always been the subject of intense media scrutiny, but a recent investigation by The New York Times has ignited a fresh wave of speculation: is the US President cutting back?

The report suggested that the 79-year-old's public schedule has been significantly reduced, with the President reportedly cutting his events by as much as 40% compared to his first term.

This 'subtle' shift has led observers to wonder if he's been privately advised to 'slow down' and take a less demanding approach as he enters his older years.

The former President, however, was quick to push back against the claims, dismissing the article as a 'hit piece'. Despite his protestations, questions persist about what is driving this modified schedule.

As the oldest person to have ever held the US Presidency, the spotlight on Donald Trump's age and health is perhaps brighter than ever.

The New York Times Investigation and The President's New Routine

The Times investigation alleged that the President has taken part in fewer public events and has significantly cut back on domestic travel compared to his first year in office in 2017, although it was also noted that he has made more international trips. The most notable change, however, is the alleged reduction in his daily public schedule.

Nicholas, who runs the popular news account News from Nic's Kitchen on TikTok, recently amplified the issue on social media, highlighting the widespread concern about the President's health.

In a video discussing the report, he stated: 'So, more questions about Donald Trump's health have come up again today folks. There's been a report which has exposed Donald Trump's reduced schedule.'

Nicolas added: 'So, The New York Times have done an investigation, and they found out that Donald Trump has cut almost 40% of events compared to his first term. Trump's day usually starts at about 1 pm, and he's usually finished and done by around 4 pm.'

He concluded: 'He's often seen to be nodding off, dozing off, that kind of thing. It's been noted on television and camera, as you might be aware. The source for this is The New York Times.'

This alleged routine—a day often beginning around 1 pm and concluding by 4 pm, with most of his public appearances taking place between noon and 5 pm—stands in stark contrast to the often relentless pace expected of a US President.

Social media reaction to the claims has been varied, with some users commenting on the potential for age limits, while others noted his continued enthusiasm for leisure activities.

One user quipped, 'But he has time for golf,' while another questioned,'"What? Three hours work a day?'

Scrutiny and Confrontation: Donald Trump's Response to Health Concerns

When the article ran this week, the President was quick to go on the offensive. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social—which he's been known to use for vigorous rebuttals—an angry Donald Trump, who is currently suing the newspaper for defamation seeking $15 billion in damages after an unsuccessful legal challenge resulted in him being ordered to pay them $529,000, expressed his complete dissatisfaction with the report.

'The creeps at the failing New York Times are at it again,' he wrote in a lengthy post on Wednesday morning.

A representative for the newspaper, Stadtlander, stood by the reporting, releasing a statement that read:

'The Times's reporting is accurate and built on first hand reporting of the facts. Name-calling and personal insults don't change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this. Expert and thorough reporters like Katie Rogers exemplify how an independent and free press helps the American people better understand their government and its leaders.'

In his characteristically combative style, Donald Trump touted a lengthy list of political and economic accomplishments, attempting to use his supposed high-energy output as evidence against the article's claims about him 'losing his energy.'

'I won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide, winning all seven swing states, the popular vote, and the electoral college by a lot,' he continued. 'I [won] our nation's districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout. I settled 8 wars, have 48 new stock market highs, our economy is great, and our country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the world, respected like never before. The last administration had the highest inflation in history.'

Trump furthered: 'I have already brought that down to normal, and prices, including groceries, are coming down. To do this requires a lot of work and energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life.'

He added: 'Yet, despite all of this the radical left lunatics in the soon to fold, New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE.'

However, the scrutiny has not been confined to media reports. Recent surveys have suggested his approval ratings have dipped during his second term, and the White House was forced to confront increasing health concerns earlier this year following alarming photos revealing his bruised hands and swollen ankles, all of which only add fuel to the ongoing debate about the President's demanding role.