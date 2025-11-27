Few sights reverberate through corridors of power like the image of a president appearing to nod off mid-meeting, and for many, the moment captured on video in early November may shift decades of political calculation.

As of 25 November 2025, scrutiny of US President Donald Trump has quietly metastasised inside the White House and beyond, with critics and allies alike whispering about fatigue, age, and declining stamina, even as the President angrily denies any hint of weakness.

Schedule Slashed, Days Shifted

A detailed analysis of presidential logs and schedules shows a sharp contraction in the number of official appearances by Trump during his second term. Where he logged 1,688 events between January and late November in his first year, his tally in the same period of his current term stands at 1,029, a drop of roughly 39 per cent.

More striking perhaps is the shift in daily rhythm, the average first official engagement now starts at 12:08, well past the 10:31 a.m. typical in 2017.

At a time when global tensions, domestic strife, and geopolitical unrest demand a full-time commander-in-chief, such a contraction in public schedule has triggered concern among lawmakers, political insiders, and White House staff.

Viral Video and 'Dozing' Fuel Concern

On 6 November 2025, during an Oval Office event discussing price reductions for obesity drugs, Trump was filmed slumped over, eyes closed, for an extended period as aides spoke around him, an image that quickly went viral.

The footage sparked a wave of commentary. Observers described the moment as 'telling': the President, long known for theatrical rallies, late-night posts and bombastic speeches, seemed suddenly subdued, as if his famously robust energy had been quietly unplugged.

Questions about Biden's age, health, and mental acuity were fair game.



They're equally fair game for Trump, who turns 80 next year and has had noticeable swelling in his ankles, bruising on his right hand, and has been observed dozing during a meeting—Trump is an elderly man. pic.twitter.com/RxABk6UG7b — Marshall Power Locke (@MarshallLocke) November 26, 2025

The timing of the video, just weeks after a previously unannounced MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has added to the unease. Why did the White House order advanced imaging for a President who had recently been declared 'in excellent health'?

Official Word: Health Excellent, But Questions Linger

In October 2025, Trump underwent what his physician described as a 'semiannual physical examination'. Results released to the public painted a picture of a fit and vigorous 79-year-old, claiming his 'cardiac age' measured 14 years younger than his chronological age.

Dr Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, noted stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters, and reported preventive screenings including vaccinations and immunisations in preparation for planned international travel.

Still, the memo did not address lingering questions, visible bruising on Trump's hands, repeated swelling in his legs, unexplained MRI imaging, and a public appearance where he seemed to doze off. These gaps have not escaped the attention of medical observers and political insiders.

For decades, Trump has cultivated the image of an indefatigable workhorse, the rally-voiced outsider who turns up at dawn and doesn't stop until midnight, the man who claimed he could do more in a day than others could in a week.

Now, that image is colliding with reality. The pared-down schedule, drooping eyelids, and afternoon start times clash with the expectations Americans hold for the nation's leader, especially one who heads an administration enacting sweeping policy shifts and confronting global crises.

Inside the White House, aides reportedly debate whether to adjust his public appearances further or lean more heavily on deputies. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties are privately asking whether the President, in his 80th year, can still meet the rigours of the job.

Publicly, Trump lashes back. In a social media post on Truth Social on 26 November, he dismissed recent reporting as a 'hit piece', accused critics of questioning his energy to undermine his administration, and brandished his recent physical exam and cognitive test as vindication.

But for many Americans, and for many inside the corridors of power, the optics of elder statesmanship now ring of fragility.