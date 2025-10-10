On Thursday, 9 October 2025, US President Donald Trump finalised a landmark defence and industrial agreement with Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb at the White House.

The agreement, described as a 'historic step' by both leaders, seeks to strengthen Arctic security while boosting cooperation between Washington and Helsinki. The arrangement comes as melting sea ice opens new maritime routes, drawing global competition for resources and strategic dominance.

Signed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the deal sets out that Finland will build the first four Arctic Security Cutters, while seven others will be produced in the United States using Finnish designs.

Donald Trump Signs New Deal With Finland

According to Newsweek, the MoU was signed during an official state meeting between Trump and Stubb on 9 October 2025 at the White House. It serves as a foundation for future commercial contracts between the United States Coast Guard and Finnish shipbuilders.

'It is great that Finnish expertise is trusted. The cooperation benefits Finland and the United States. The agreement would not have been possible without President Trump', said Stubb.

The programme is valued at an estimated $6.1 billion (£4.60 billion). A White House official called it 'both an industrial and strategic milestone', reinforcing America's Arctic readiness and strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

11 New Icebreakers Bought by the United States

The new deal covers 11 Arctic Security Cutters designed for operations in extreme polar conditions, as per Fox Business. Finland, known for building the majority of the world's icebreakers, will produce the first four vessels. The remaining seven will be built in the United States — three at Davie Shipbuilding in Galveston, Texas, and four at Bollinger Shipyards in Houma, Louisiana.

The first ship is scheduled for delivery by 2028. The initiative is also expected to generate billions in investment and create thousands of skilled jobs in American shipyards.

'We're buying the finest icebreakers in the world, and Finland is known for making them', Trump said during the joint announcement. He added that the agreement will help secure the Arctic, create American jobs, and ensure the country remains ahead of its competitors.

Us Wants To Expand Presence in Arctic

At present, the United States operates only two functional icebreakers, while Russia has over 40 and China continues to expand its Arctic fleet. Trump's administration has prioritised the development of new vessels to support defence, scientific research, and emergency operations in the region.

The deal with Finland comes as part of a broader strategy to counter Moscow and Beijing's activities in the Arctic. The President said, 'If Russia ever made the mistake of attacking Finland, the United States would stand by its ally.'

Prime Minister Stubb called it a 'huge strategic decision', adding that both nations understand the growing importance of Arctic security.

US-Finland Relationship Getting Stronger

The icebreaker agreement marks another milestone in US-Finland relations, following Finland's entry into NATO in 2023. The collaboration takes advantage of Finland's world-leading icebreaker technology — the country designs 80% of global icebreakers and builds about 60% of them.

A 2021 Congressional report clarified that icebreakers are exempt from the Jones Act, a legal barrier that had previously restricted foreign-built vessels in US service. This allowed the current cooperation to move forward without delay.

In a statement, the White House said the agreement 'reinforces America's Arctic readiness while deepening defence and economic cooperation with Finland.'

The deal also reflects the growing personal rapport between Trump and Stubb, strengthened by several meetings earlier in 2025, including one at Mar-a-Lago and another during Pope Francis' funeral. Together, their cooperation is reshaping Arctic strategy and affirming a shared commitment to stability in the region.