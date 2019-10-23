Juventus FC won 2-1 against Lokomotiv Moscow in their UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's night was quiet and he missed one of the simplest scoring opportunities during the game. Luckily, Paulo Dybala came to the rescue.

Juventus survived a massive scare against Lokomotiv Moscow in Turin. The entire home camp expected that the visitors' supporters would leave the stadium early with broken hearts. However, the hosts were in for a shock. Lokomotiv took took the lead for most of the match.

Ronaldo couldn't make a big impact and he mostly looked frustrated after being surrounded by opponents at all corners. The highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League missed a golden opportunity in the 20th minute.

Juan Cuadrado's beautiful ball came in from the right and Ronaldo was at the most favourable position to score. However, his effort was too powerful and he forced the ball over the crossbar. Had it not been off-side, Ronaldo would certainly have felt the heat.

Give Me Sport wrote that Ronaldo would be satisfied to know that even if he had done better, the goal wouldn't have counted anyway.

On the 30th minute, Aleksei Miranchuk took the lead for Lokomotiv and the entire stadium appeared to be surprised. Throughout the next 45-plus minutes, Juve looked haphazard. They kept control of the ball the entire 90+ minutes but with a mere 22% possession, Lokomotiv nearly upset La Vecchia Signora.

The visitors led until the last 15 minutes of the game. Until then, they conceded nothing in spite of losing the ball numerous times. Unfortunately for Lokomotiv, Paulo Dybala arrived with strong intentions. He scored twice in the span of 2 minutes. The Argentine's magnificent time on the field finally sealed the deal for his side.

Juventus is currently leading the Group D table with 7 points from 3 games. The team is unbeaten in this season's UCL after winning two games and drawing one. Atletico Madrid, with the same points, is at the second spot based on goal difference.

Juventus will next face Lecce in the Serie A in an away encounter on October 26.