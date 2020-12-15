The draw for the round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season took place on Monday, with the clash between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain taking the spotlight.

FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint Germain

FC Barcelona will be relieved to escape Bayern Munich for now, after having been completely humiliated by the eventual champions last season. The 8-1 thrashing that Barcelona received from the German side was the catalyst for a lot of changes within the club, and they are only just starting to dig themselves out of the hole.

It will be a reunion between Neymar Jr. and his former teammates, provided that he recovers in time. The Brazilian was stretchered off PSG's loss against Lyon over the weekend, but should be able to recover when the knockout stage starts in February.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

After miraculously topping their group, Real Madrid entered the draw as one of the seeded teams. However, despite avoiding some of the bigger clubs in the last 16, there are no easy opponents in the Champions League. The La Liga champions will be aware that even though this is only Atalanta's second season in the UCL, they have to be taken seriously.

After losing twice to Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage, Real Madrid will know that they need to bring their A-game every single time. Atalanta is heading into the last 16 full of confidence after beating big teams like Liverpool and Ajax in the group stage.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

The clash between Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid and Frank Lampard's Chelsea is another interesting fixture, with no obvious favourite to come out ahead. Atletico had been more successful against Chelsea in their recent encounters, but Chelsea topped their group and are looking forward to keep improving their season.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Last year's semi-finalists RB Leipzig are quickly establishing themselves as a powerhouse team to be afraid of in Europe. However, they have some strong competition in the last 16 as they face the 2019 winners. Liverpool will be the clear favourite but Leipzig's successful campaign last year will give the Reds something to worry about.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

The reigning European champions blazed their way through the field last season, and did the same in the group stage. Lazio will have their hands full in the last-16, facing perhaps the toughest possible opponent in their first season back in the knockout rounds after a long time. It is almost certain that Bayern will go through, but anything can still happen. At this point, any team will be happy just to avoid a thrashing defeat against the Germans.

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Another German side, Borussia Dortmund, is facing some internal issues after having just sacked their manager. The instability will help Julen Lopetegui and his team, as they attempt to gain success in the Champions League following several years dominating the UEFA Europa League.

Porto vs Juventus

The Serie A champions will be facing the Portuguese giants in the knockout stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo reuniting with some familiar faces on the pitch. It looks like Juventus will be the favourite to advance, but Porto did very well in the group stage against the likes of Manchester City, Olympiacos and Marseille.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's boys will be facing Borussia Monchengladbach, who scraped past despite losing their final match against Real Madrid in the group stage. City is still hungry for their first Champions League trophy, and Guardiola will be eager to achieve the feat with the Sky Blues.

Which tie are you most excited for? ?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/M6AqMYTygN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

The Round of 16 will begin on February 16, 2021.