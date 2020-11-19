On Wednesday, the England National Football team defeated Iceland 4-0 in their UEFA Nations League Group B match at the Wembley Stadium.

However, despite their big win, the English squad has not only been eliminated from this year's show-piece event but also failed to rank above third within their group.

Belgium booked their spot in the finals with five wins from six matches. They ended their group campaign with 15 points. Denmark finished second with 10 points.

England also has 10 points under their belt, but the Danish side overtook the Englishmen thanks to the number of goals they scored in the tournament. Denmark scored eight goals in six games, while England managed to net the ball seven times.

Frankly, even if England had managed to seal the second rank in the table, it would have done no good to their fortune. They lost two matches over the course of a few weeks, which shows a lack of consistency and clarity as far as the team performances are concerned. In a tournament like this, even one loss in the group stage eventually proves fatal. And that's what happened to Gareth Southgate's team.

Southgate and company will have to wait until 2021 so that they can have the opportunity to turn their fortunes once the delayed European championships take place. However, for that to happen, the English side must qualify for the main event in the first place.

However, at the end of the group stage, Southgate will have something positive to cheer about. He has now got a match-winner in Phil Foden, who scored two goals to lead England's young brigade in style. Wednesday's game saw England's youngsters taking charge of the field.

According to BBC, Manchester City's 20-year-old midfielder returned to the field after being dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols in September. The youngster demonstrated huge potential and growing maturity on the international stage. If he continues with his current form and temperament, given his young age, Foden has ample scope to grow as a professional.

Not only Foden, but other youngsters like Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Arsenal's teenage defender Bukayo Saka impressed football pundits.