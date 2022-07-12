Anna Whitty, a UFO expert, has claimed that aliens have always been on the plant and live under the oceans for protection.

Whitty, who has also written a book called "UFOs: A Fundamental Truth," will also be appearing soon in a two-hour documentary about the infamous Roswell crash. She goes on to claim that aliens are actually humans, but a very advanced form of humans.

Whitty's claims are based on the testimonial of Shirley Wright, a former colleague of Albert Einstein, who made the claims that she had interviewed the aliens found at the Roswell crash site.

"I do think they've always been here. If what Shirley said is right, and as she tells it is accurate, it is more likely that aliens come from somewhere under the sea or caves or something like that, rather than another planet," she told DailyStar.

"It makes sense, because there's a lot of evidence on the planet that there has been a massive cataclysm every few thousand years," she added.

Whitty continues: "If humans on the surface are being reset to the Stone Age every several thousands of years, and these people are somewhere where they are more protected because they are underground, then perhaps their development in technology and intelligence is continuing on an upwards trajectory whereas we're reset."

Belief in UFOs is a global phenomenon, with millions of people subscribed to ideas of unidentified flying objects, aliens, abductions and government conspiracies about the likes of Roswell and Area 51.

This belief has even led to the creation of World UFO Day on July 2, an event set up in 2001 to commemorate the supposed UFO crash in Roswell in 1947.