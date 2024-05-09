In today's tech-driven universe, where our gadgets are practically extensions of ourselves, having a reliable charging setup is like having a superhero sidekick – essential for saving the day. Charging docks and hubs are the unsung heroes of our digital lives, keeping our devices juiced up and ready for action whenever we need them. From smartphones to laptops, tablets to smartwatches, these nifty gadgets are the backbone of our modern connectivity, ensuring we stay powered up and plugged in, no matter where life takes us.

The UGREEN Revodok series is your ultimate solution, offering a reliable and convenient way to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Whether it's for your home or office setup, UGREEN has designed the Revodok series to cater to your needs, providing a Hassle-free charging experience.

Since its establishment in 2012, UGREEN has been committed to delivering top-notch products and unparalleled customer service. The UGREEN Revodok charging dock series is a testament to this commitment, offering a wide range of multi-functional ports at a highly competitive price. This series also ensures that users will have stunning display quality for all their multimedia needs. Its fast and stable connection capabilities guarantee seamless data transfer and charging efficiency. UGREEN takes it further with an upgraded cooling system and an aluminium shell design, ensuring optimal performance and durability even during extended use. This versatility empowers you to create the perfect electronic setup for your needs.

With the UGREEN Revodok charging dock series, you not only get convenience and versatility, but also the peace of mind that comes with investing in a product crafted with excellence and innovation. The series is built to last, ensuring that your charging and port needs are met for years to come. Without further ado, here's our rapid breakdown of the charging dock series:

Revodok Max 213

The Revodok Max 213 features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, equipped with 15W fast charging and 40Gbps of transfer speed. This is Ideal for high-resolution displays and high-speed NVME SSD storage devices. With two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can transfer files at up to 40Gbps or charge your phone at up to 15W.

Moreover, the Revodok Max 213 supports 180W DC input through the GaN charger, keeping your laptop or any of your latest smartphones powered up with 90W max charging via the Thunderbolt 4 upstream port. The dock also includes a built-in DisplayPort, multiple USB ports, SD Card readers, an audio jack, and even an ethernet port. This makes this UGreen product one of the best port and charging hubs, perfect for those needing more ports to create the ultimate electronic hub setup.

The UGREEN Revodok series is designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of devices, including modern Apple and Windows PCs with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C ports. It's also compatible with popular iPad and Windows tablets, ensuring your latest devices are included in the charging and port experience.

Revodok Pro 209

Continuing on our quest to find the perfect port hubs for those who want the best for their display setups, the Revodok Pro 209 is another great hub for you. While it certainly does not support high-definition and a more significant refresh rate, this product can still support two monitor extensions up to 4K@60Hz for Windows or macOS systems. All monitors can freely display in extended or mirror mode if the display and network functions are needed to install the driver.

The Revodok Pro 209 also features an impressive 9 ports, with enough connectivity for even the most demanding workflows. This includes 2 DisplayPorts, 2 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port, and a PD charging port. Moreover, with the PD 100W charging port and 100W GaN Charger included, the Revodok Pro supports up to 85W charging for your laptop.

The UGREEN Revodok series offers lightning-fast data transfer speeds with its USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, providing up to 10Gbps (single port). This feature allows you to transfer files, videos, and more in seconds, making daily expansion and data transfer a breeze, and significantly boosting your productivity.

Revodok Pro 210

If you're that user who cares more about the utility of having an all-in-one port hub, then the Revodok Pro 210 is the one most optimised for you. With this product, you can explore more potential of your laptop's USB-C port with two HDMI ports, a 5Gbps USB-C port, a USB A 3.0 port, two USB A 2.0 ports, a 100W PD charging port, an Ethernet port and SD/TF card readers.

Of course, you can still connect to a single display in up to 8K@30Hz or two displays in 4K@60Hz, as well as transfer files, movies, and photos at speeds of 5 Gbps via the USB-C data port or USB-A ports. Lastly, it still has a 1Gbps Ethernet port that gives you the advantage of ultra-high-speed internet connections and a built-in card reader that provides more convenience for data transfer from external storage like SD & TF cards. While it certainly doesn't have a lot of connectivity features, it still gives you more than you think for a proper electronic hub for your setup.

Revodok Pro 313

Last but not least on our list is the Revodok Pro 313, another port and charging hub with 13-in-1 connectivity and universal compatibility. It has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two 10 Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two 5 Gbps USB A 3.0, a 100W PD Charging ports, a 3.5MM audio port, an Ethernet port, and SD/TF card readers. For its display port features, it can support up to triple-screen display for Windows, as well as support single monitor display in 4K@60Hz.

Much like the rest of the Revodok series, it has an efficient transfer port system for files, an ethernet port for local area networks and ISPs, and even a 3.5mm audio jack for both your input and output audio signals. So whether you are just an avid gamer who wants a unified hub for all of your ports in a gaming setup or someone with heavy office work, the Revodok Pro 313 does its job well for a seamless experience for you and your electronics.