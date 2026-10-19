The upcoming annual return to Greenwich Mean Time in the United Kingdom has sparked a heated online debate, dividing social media users between those welcoming an extra hour of sleep and critics demanding an end to dark winter afternoons.

According to an article from Royal Museums Greenwich, British Summer Time officially ends on the last Sunday of October, when clocks fall back by one hour at 2:00am.

While the mechanism was originally introduced in the early 20th century to maximise daylight hours, the annual transition has increasingly drawn public fatigue across social media platforms.

One week to go until the clocks go back! ⏰



On 25 October, the clocks will go back by one hour at 2am. — GOV.UK (@GOVUK) October 18, 2026

Social Media Split Over Time Switch

Following official announcements posted by GOV.UK and BBC News across social media platforms, thousands of netizens shared contrasting reactions regarding the routine time adjustment.

On TikTok, several users welcomed the immediate perk of additional rest, with top-voted comments celebrating the schedule change. User zahra posted a viral comment expressing support for the added sleep, writing, 'just give me the damn extra hour in bed.'

However, the excitement over extra sleep was quickly met by widespread complaints concerning early sunset times, reduced afternoon daylight, and the mental health toll of winter darkness.

User Soph commented on TikTok, expressing frustration over winter afternoon schedules, writing, 'Let's stay on summer time I'm sick of it being dark at 4:00pm'

User Ben Kew echoed the sentiment on X (formerly Twitter), posting, 'Can we stop doing this please and just leave them on standard summer time? Getting dark at 3:00pm is very depressing.'

User Jason added, '... just keep BST as our normal time.'

Growing Calls to Scrap Clock Change Rules

Beyond seasonal daylight complaints, many social media users questioned why the United Kingdom continues to observe the practice at all, urging officials to permanently eliminate the twice-yearly clock shift.

User AuDHD JSRC Remy called for an outright cancellation of the system, commenting, 'Get rid it's ridiculous.'

Netizens pointed to widespread system fatigue, emphasizing that public pushback recurs every October and March without any movement from political leaders.

User raya_of_sunshine noted on TikTok, 'We say this EVERY YEAR,' while user Luke_Person1234 shared a reaction image alongside the caption, 'We go through this every year & nothing changes.'

User Chubzz questioned the rationale behind the policy, posting, 'Proof we just make up rules n follow like.'

Despite continuous public opposition, online petitions, and calls for a permanent standard time, the UK Parliament has not passed any legislation or bills to end the practice or lock in a permanent time zone.

This stands in contrast to international efforts, such as in the United States, where lawmakers introduced the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent, or the European Union, which previously voted in favor of allowing member states to stop seasonal time changes.

The UK continues to adhere strictly to the legal mandate established under the Summer Time Act of 1916.

A Century of Clock Changes and Continuing Arguments

According to an article from Royal Museums Greenwich, the concept of daylight saving time in Britain traces back to a campaign started in 1907 by William Willett, who argued that advancing clocks during warmer months prevented people from wasting valuable daylight hours. The UK officially adopted the practice during the First World War when Parliament passed the Summer Time Act of 1916.

Proponents of maintaining the bi-annual shift argue that keeping the system in place reduces national energy consumption, supports evening leisure activities and tourism, encourages outdoor physical exercise, and reduces evening road accidents.

Conversely, critics argue that changing clocks twice a year causes unnecessary disruption, creates safety concerns regarding dark winter mornings for children traveling to school, and disturbs livestock schedules in agriculture.

Others maintain that in an era dominated by artificially lit indoor workplaces, the historical benefits of daylight saving time have become largely redundant.

Because no legislative proposals are currently under consideration in Parliament to reform the law, UK residents will continue setting their clocks back every autumn, leaving the debate between extra sleep and dark afternoons to resurface every year.