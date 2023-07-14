People driving their friends and relatives to the airport in the UK must "brace themselves" for a record terminal drop-off fee.

In the UK, short-stay parking areas around airport terminals often have barriers upon entry and exit. Motorists have to buy a ticket to get in, and pay for the time they stay before going out.

New terminal drop-off fee

Out of the UK's 21 busy airports, seven have increased the drop-off charges amid the busy summer travel time, further adding to people's expenses for going away on vacation. Leeds Bradford and Liverpool John Lennon are among the airports where drop-off costs have gone up, while the charges have remained the same at Manchester Airport since they last increased in 2020, according to Manchester Evening News.

For forecourt drop-offs at Manchester, it currently costs £5 for five minutes and £6 for 10 minutes.

Other top airports in the UK to have frozen terminal drop-off fees since last summer include London Heathrow (£5 with no time limit), London Gatwick (£5 for initial 10 minutes), London Luton (£5 for initial 10 minutes), and Edinburgh (£4 for initial 10 minutes).

The maximum surge has taken place at Southampton Airport, which has increased its drop-off charges to £6 for 20 minutes (it was £4 for 20 minutes in 2022) and Belfast International, which has put the charge up from £2 to £3 for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Belfast's other airport, Belfast City, has now introduced a drop-off fee of £3 for 10 minutes, having previously not charged for dropping off, reported RAC.

In Scotland, drivers heading to Glasgow Airport will now pay £5 for 15 minutes, which is up from £4 for 15 minutes in 2022. Even at Aberdeen, the rate has gone up to £5 for 15 minutes from previously being £4 for 10 minutes in 2022.

Leeds Bradford has hiked its charges from £5 to £6 for 10 minutes, while Liverpool John Lennon is now £5 for 10 minutes, up from £4 for 10 minutes. Birmingham has also upped its fee to £4 for 15 minutes, having previously been £3 for 15 minutes.

Free drop-off options

There are three airports where drivers dropping off their loved ones are not charged any terminal drop-off fees: Cardiff, London City and Inverness airports.

The Airport Operators Association, which represents airports in the UK, claimed that the increased revenue helped "keep charges to airlines lower" and helped "maximise the range of flights that can be offered to all passengers."

Meanwhile, for passengers that opt to take taxis or private hire cars to be dropped off at the airport, they will have the drop-off fees added to their fares. Therefore, while booking a cab, check to see whether the fare includes or excludes any drop-off fees to avoid any ugly surprises upon arrival.

Notably, several airports in the UK also offer free options for dropping passengers in mid or long-stay car parks, which are connected to terminals by buses. At Manchester Airport, there's a free drop-off option at JetParks, which is a five-minute bus transfer from the terminal.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said it has become an "annual ritual" where drivers are being hit by airport charge hikes.

"Drivers should brace themselves for jaw-dropping prices when they drop their loved ones off at the terminal. Thankfully the proportion of airports hiking fees this year is lower than last year, but that will be little consolation as charges across the board have never been so high.

"What's perhaps more frustrating is that many travellers will call on their friends or family to take them to the airport because of persistent industrial action on the rail network meaning that for many, being dropped off at the airport by car is the only reliable way to make their flight on time," added Lyes.