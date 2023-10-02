UK holidaymakers heading to Spain this month have received yet another travel warning from their Foreign Office.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) often sends out regular updates to warn people about concerns while travelling abroad. The UK Office has now released a new advisory for tourists travelling to Spain in the coming days.

Holidaymakers who are going to visit Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura have been specifically warned over a potential travel disruption. This is because road transport strikes are due to take place throughout the Canary Islands in October.

The FCDO's advisory reads: "They [strikes] are due to commence at 00:00 on Oct. 2 and will run on 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25 and Oct. 28, ending at 24:00. The Government of the Canary Islands has confirmed that transportation to hospitals and medical centres will be maintained, as well as transport of medicines and other urgent supplies to guarantee the life, health and security of people."

The FCDO has also stated that "significant travel disruption is expected", urging travellers to contact their tour operators immediately to understand how the strike could affect their travel arrangements.

The UK Foreign Office has also given out a warning of extreme heat affecting parts of Spain, with some holiday hotspots experiencing temperatures around 10°C higher than they normally are at this time of year.

Earlier UK's budget airline Jet2 warned its passengers about a series of strikes by ground handlers that are due to take place from September through January in Spain. These strikes are expected to majorly affect the Alicante airport, a key travel hub in the country.

Jet2 took to its website to inform its customers about "potential congestion" at the Alicante airport. The protests are supported by the security service at Alicante airport, meaning tourists could face longer waits than usual.

As per the press release from Jet2, the strike will take place for one hour in the morning and evening, on the following dates:

September: 22 to 24, 26, 29 and 30

October: 1, 3, 6 to 15, 17, 20 to 22, 24, 27 to 29 and 31

November: 1 to 5, 7, 10 to 12, 14, 17 to 19, 21, 24 to 26 and 28

December: 1 to 10, 12, 15 to 17, 19, 22 to 31

January 2024: 1 to 14

"Please ensure you allow plenty of time to pass through the airport. All our flights are due to operate at the scheduled time of departure," added Jet2.

With Spain being one of the most popular holiday hotspots among British travellers, the upcoming strikes in the country could disrupt the plans of several tourists.