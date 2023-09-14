The UK Foreign Office has given out a travel warning to its people who are currently in Morocco and those who are planning to head to the country despite the recent earthquake.

Morocco is slowly beginning to recover after being struck by a deadly earthquake on Friday (Sept. 8). The 6.8 magnitude quake, stretching from the High Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, a tourist hotspot, caused a lot of destruction in the region and also had an impact in nearby countries such as Spain, Portugal and Algeria.

The earthquake, which is believed to be the most powerful to hit Morocco in 120 years, wrecked buildings and left survivors homeless and in urgent need of shelter, food and clothing. According to the United Nations, around 300,000 people have been affected by the earthquake.

FCDO's latest travel advisory

With thousands of British tourists believed to be in Morocco, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued a travel advisory that holidaymakers need to know.

"An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit Morocco near Marrakesh on 8 September. Further aftershocks are possible. Follow the advice of local authorities, and the local media", FCDO wrote in its updated advisory.

The FCDO also previously confirmed that travel to Morocco was not suspended as flights to the North African country were very much operational from the UK.

"Moroccan airports are open and flights to and from the UK are running as normal. Some airlines have provided extra seats for travellers who want to return to the UK", wrote FCDO.

With flights still on, unless a traveller has comprehensive travel insurance that specifically covers such events, claiming their money back looks highly unlikely.

Adding further, the FCDO suggested that travellers must "contact your tour operator or airline if you are planning to travel to Morocco soon or if you want to change your flights".

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has also warned people against making any rescues in Morocco without any supervision and authorisation from the government.

"Morocco is coordinating the humanitarian response to the earthquake. Do not undertake any kind of search and rescue and/or humanitarian assistance work without explicit authorisation from the Moroccan government to do so. Restrictions may be in place around areas of recovery work, and you may disrupt life-saving work by attempting to access these areas or provide assistance without permission", warned FCDO.

The earthquake has come just a month after wildfires broke out across Morocco. As per various reports, Morocco's Northern provinces have been particularly prone to wildfires in recent years, including Tangier.